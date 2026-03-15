Tributes Pour In as HOF College Football Player Turned Harness Racing Owner Dies at 83

The sports world has lost one of its most unique dual-threat legends. Don “Skip” Hoovler, who dominated both the college football gridiron and the world of harness racing, passed away on Friday at the age of 83. He was one of those rare athletes who could dominate a football field in his 20s and then take over the horse racing world and the finance world for the next 50 years.

During his days at Ohio University, Skip was a top linebacker during the 1960s “Golden Era” of Ohio Bobcats football and was part of a team that won its only national championship in 1960. In addition to that, Hoovler was a three-time All-MAC first-teamer there and even snagged a spot as a first-team All-American in 1963.

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Hoovler’s signature moment came in the 1962 Sun Bowl against West Texas State when he jumped a pass, picked it off, and sprinted 91 yards for a touchdown that still stands as the game’s longest interception return.

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After his football career, he transitioned to harness horse racing in 1968, dedicating himself to the sport as a certified owner and breeder. Hoovler owned and bred standouts under his ‘Medoland’ and ‘Northmedo’ banners, including Medoland Big Sam ($309,423) and Northmedo Mission ($322,178). Those results weren’t accidental, but a product of decades of care and sharp management in Ohio’s circuit.

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Because of his long contribution and success in harness racing, he received a big honor in 2025. He’s chosen to join the Ohio Harness Racing Hall of Fame as its 51st member. That’s basically the “lifetime achievement award” for all his hard work in the harness field. Also, he entered the Ohio University Athletics Hall of Fame in 1978.

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Hoovler was a leader behind the scenes, too. He spent years as a director for the United States Trotting Association (USTA) and served as the president of the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association (OHHA) for years. He was the guy people turned to when they needed to get things done in the racing world, and he stayed involved right until the end.

Even outside of sports, he was a smart businessman who founded his own financial and insurance firm in Pataskala, Ohio. At the end of the day, though, Skip was really a family man and a friend to everyone he met. He was married to his wife, Tammy, for a solid 60 years, and he was a proud dad and grandpa who loved his community. When the communities in Ohio heard the news, they started pouring tributes on social media.

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College football legend gets flowers from his alma mater

Following Hoovler’s passing, Ohio Bobcats head coach John Hauser shared a heartfelt tribute. He remembered Hoovler, saying, “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Don “Skip” Hoovler. 2× All-American and one of the greatest to ever play in Athens, Rest in peace.”

Bret Hoovler, Don “Skip” Hoovler’s son, tweeted to thank Coach John Hauser for honoring his father. He said, “Thanks, @CoachJohnHauser!! Dad loved his Bobcat brothers!!! His organ donation honor walk was for Stand Up and Cheer.” It’s particularly moving to see Skip Hoovler’s final act of service through an organ donation honor walk, mirroring the spirit of the Ohio fight song.

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Lastly, the former Ohio Bobcats coach and current Charlotte football head coach Tim Albin tweeted: “RIP.” The 49ers head coach even labeled Skip the “GOAT” within the Ohio University program. That’s a fair assessment.

The harness racing world also poured out its respect. Mike Tanner, the USTA’s executive vice president, honored Don Hoovler by calling him a generous and kind man. He noted that Skip’s massive impact on the sport, particularly across Ohio, will be deeply felt for “years to come.”

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The love pouring in says everything about who Don “Skip” Hoovler was to the Ohio Bobcats football family. His legacy will always live on in Athens and also in the hearts of those who knew him personally and through his legend.