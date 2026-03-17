Tributes Pour In as Kirk Herbstreit Sends Emotional Message on Late Father

The college football world may know Kirk Herbstreit for his unending Buckeye love, which sometimes seeps into his announcing. But many don’t know that love was kindled by his father, Jim Herbstreit, who was legendary OSU head coach Woody Hayes’ assistant. More than that, Jim was an unwavering pillar in Kirk’s life. So, when he passed on March 17, 2016, the void hit hard. 10 years later, Kirk has penned an emotional note for his late father.

“My Dad, Jim, passed away 10 years ago today. I’ll never forget where I was standing that morning when my sister Teri called hysterically, letting me know he had passed,” Herbstreit wrote on X. “Think about him every day and feel blessed to have had him as my father. I miss ya, Dad.”

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The relationship between Jim and Kirk Herbstreit is one of the most unique chapters in college football history. Kirk’s father became Ohio State’s captain for the 1960 squad under the legendary Woody Hayes. 32 years later, Jim’s son, Kirk, captained the 1992 Ohio State team and was a four-year letterman QB at the program.

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The achievement is more unique than one might think. Only three father-son duos have held the captaincy in OSU’s long history. From a young age, Jim “brainwashed” Kirk into following Ohio State and instilled that Buckeye culture. More than that, through his father’s guidance, Kirk also found his passion for broadcasting.

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“I love Ohio State. I was a captain there. My dad was a captain there. Just the way I grew up,” Herbstreit said about his OSU fandom. Kirk’s dad used to take him inside the locker rooms, practice fields, meeting rooms, and press boxes. That’s how Kirk found his calling for football and later broadcasting.

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At the peak of Kirk’s broadcasting career in 2014, his dad got diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and two years later, he passed away at age 77 in Cleveland, Ohio. People are now sending tributes to Kirk, 10 years later on his angelversary.

Tributes pour in for Kirk Herbstreit’s late father

A 1956 graduate of Reading High School, Jim Herbstreit played football for the Buckeyes from 1958 to 1960. He contributed not only as a running back but also played defensive back and contributed to the special teams. After graduating, Jim initially considered graduate studies and teaching in California, but Woody Hayes persuaded him otherwise, and he landed as his assistant in 1961.

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“These days never get easier and always feel like it happened yesterday. He is very proud of you, Kirk. Your #1 fan will continue to cheer you on every day of your life,” commented a user on Kirk Herbstreit’s post about his father on X. Another user commended Kirk for following his father’s footsteps and making a name in the coaching world. “Hold your memories tightly. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

At Ohio State, Kirk’s father worked alongside Michigan icon Bo Schembechler. When he took up the Miami University (OH) job in 1963, Schembechler brought Jim Herbstreit with him, and he stayed for two years. After a four-year stint as a coach, the elder Herbstreit finally left the coaching world and went on to make a name in the business world.

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A user remembered Jim’s business days and commended the kind of man Kirk’s father was. “Knew your dad from the mass appraisal business. One fine fellow!” Another user penned an emotional reply, describing how proud Kirk’s father would be of him. “Thinking about you, Kirk. I know he looks down on you and is so proud.”

Despite Kirk’s father playing a huge role in his footballing journey, he still had an “emotional distance” growing up with him. Kirk mentioned in his book that his father was often “missing in action” due to coaching commitments, which led to vulnerability about shyness and feeling out of place. But that also taught Herbstreit to be emotionally available to his children and to recognize the ‘old school’ era in which he was brought up.

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All in all, Kirk’s relationship with his father might not have been a smooth ride. But if the dominoes hadn’t aligned the way they did, maybe Kirk wouldn’t have been a celebrated broadcaster now. Now that it’s been 10 years since his father’s passing, just words alone don’t do justice to that legacy. “Words don’t do those memories and feelings justice, but we do the best we can. Thinking of you, bud,” wrote a user.