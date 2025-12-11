Tributes Pour In as NFL Legend Warren Sapp Sends Message to Ailing Mother

Long before Warren Sapp was a Hall of Fame terror on the gridiron, he was the son of Annie Roberts, the woman whose sacrifices built the foundation of a legend. At 81, she’s still the same strong woman who raised him on her own in Florida. So on her special day, as Sapp shared his heartfelt message, fans and friends were quick to join in, flooding social media with tributes of their own

Sapp took to Instagram to share a family photo to celebrate the birthday, “Happy Birthday Mom! #SappNotFishing #81Strong #NewHip #StillGoing”.

Sapp even mentioned that his mother is growing stronger even after hip surgery, using a simple #Newhip in the message. Despite the surgery news that Sapp gave, everyone in the family was smiling. Warren Sapp is not the kind of guy to forget his mom’s sacrifices, no matter how many accolades he racks up.

“Mama worked a lot of ugly jobs to put food and clothes on our backs, to help keep the heat and the lights on,” he said when asked about his childhood. It was a glimpse into young Sapp’s reality, a kid who didn’t grow up with luxury but knew struggle like it was part of the family.

When Warren Sapp actually showed signs of being a football legend, his mother didn’t snub that thought. Instead, she supported him throughout his journey.

“I played the ‘supporting mother.’ She said. “I attended all of his games; I was a taxi service for pick-up and drop-off to and from practice for Warren and his friends; I never missed a game, even if I had to attend a game after leaving work from a second job.

She became the type of person who even encouraged other parents to stand beside their kids. “I would tell parents to support their children in anything they want to do. Encourage them to study hard, and don’t let anyone tell them that they can’t succeed in accomplishing their goals. And always pray,” she reminded.

So, naturally, when Sapp finally made it big and surprised his mom with a brand-new car, she didn’t act overwhelmed. Instead, she burst into laughter, giving the sweetest, most genuine reaction only she could. “Every car I bring her, she has the plastic seats on it,” Sapp stated. “It’s covered with plastic seats. She will be the first one to do it on that leather, buddy.”

But it’s not just Sapp sharing his love on social media. Even at her age, Roberts still finds her own ways to publicly show just how proud she is of her son. Last year, around Sapp’s birthday, Roberts went on social media and wished her son, saying, “Happy birthday to my favorite son… Happy birthday, baby! I love you. You were a blessing to me, as well as your family.”

Fan’s wishes Momma Sapp a very Happy Birthday!

Warren Sapp is one of CFB’s most favorite coaches. That’s why on his mother’s special day, fans didn’t forget to drop their heartfelt wishes. “Happy Birthday, Beautiful Mom,” a fan wrote. The wish is a subtle moment of celebrating the lady who did it all by herself. Growing up in Plymouth and Apopka with limited financial means, Sapp has repeatedly called his mother his “rock.” He credits her sacrifices and tough love for the drive that turned him from a country kid into a Hall of Famer.

“Happy Birthday! Love, peace, and blessings from Uncle Neely!” This one’s a special message from someone close in Sapp’s professional world. Warren Sapp and Uncle Neely (@bstgk) work together on The Pregame Show network, hosting the popular YouTube segment “Wednesdays With Warren.” Neely sits down with Sapp to talk football, life, and his role with the Buffaloes. They may not be family, but the way Neely speaks about Sapp and especially about Sapp’s mom shows how close their bond really is. It feels less like a work partnership and more like genuine respect for the people who shaped Sapp.

Then a fan chimed in, writing, “Momma got that big house you promised her, I see.” And they’re right. Over his 13-year NFL career, Sapp earned nearly $59 million. Even when Sapp went through a messy bankruptcy, he stayed true to his goal of lifting his mother out of the hardships he grew up in and giving her the life she deserved. Lastly, a fan wrote, “Happy Birthday, Momma Sapp. I thank you so much for creating the Greatest linemen ever!!! GOBUCS.”

The Tampa fans view Sapp as one of the greatest defensive linemen in NFL history. With 96.5 career sacks, a 1999 Defensive Player of the Year award, seven Pro Bowls, a key role in the Buccaneers’ first Super Bowl title, and a first-ballot Hall of Fame induction, Warren Sapp built one of the most impressive résumés in franchise history. It’s no surprise that many Bucs fans consider him the greatest lineman their team has ever had.