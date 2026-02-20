Tributes Pour in as Tennessee Vols Journalist Who Survived Stroke, Now Dies in Car Crash

For 26 years, if something happened in Tennessee athletics, Wes Rucker was either breaking it, debating it, or making you care about it more than you thought you would. He was a constant presence whether it be on the beat, on the radio, or on your timeline. He made every Vols fan feel like they had an insider in their corner. But on Thursday, February 19, 2026, that voice stopped. At just 43 years old, Wes Rucker died in a car crash in Knoxville.​

At around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Rucker was driving on I-40 West near Cedar Bluff Road when a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash unfolded around him. The Knoxville Police Department confirmed that traffic had slowed when one vehicle was rear-ended. It triggered a sequence of collisions. Seconds later, a large pickup truck drove into and on top of one of the cars involved. It was the one Rucker was driving, and that truck ended up fatally injuring him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His father-in-law, David Goldberg, later confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

“This is so very sad,” he wrote. “We are heartbroken.” The crash remains under active investigation by the Knoxville Police Department. The tributes came fast, and they came hard. Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio was among the first to post.

“Absolutely devastated to hear the news of the passing of my friend Wes Rucker in a car wreck in Knoxville. Wes was the heart of Tennessee sports coverage in my mind and a wonderful man. He loved his family, friends, and the Vols. What an awful tragedy.”

Alyssa Lang of the SEC Network called it heartbreaking. She said she was “praying so hard for his wife, children, and loved ones.” Chris Low of On3 said, “Wes never backed down from a debate or passionately opining on just about anything, which is what made him a fixture on this app. What I loved most about him was his love for his little boy, Hank, and his wife, Lauren.”

What made Rucker’s career remarkable was how much ground he covered and how much he overcame to keep doing it. He started at Tennessee’s student newspaper, The Daily Beacon, in 2000, and never really left the Vols beat in spirit. He spent years at the Chattanooga Times Free Press before moving full-time to the Tennessee beat in 2007. He then became a senior writer at 247Sports, hosting the GoVols247 podcast and co-hosting Swain and Rucker on ESPN Radio Knoxville.

In August 2025, he made the jump to WBIR Channel 10 as a Vols reporter. And by November he was hosting 10 at 3 with Wes Rucker, a streaming show that quickly built a loyal audience. He earned multiple awards from the Associated Press Sports Editors for breaking news coverage. He was also a voter for a list of awards which included the Heisman Trophy, the Biletnikoff Award, AP football and basketball polls and he was even a contributor to the AP All-America Team and All-SEC selections.

But none of that tells you what he was really made of. He survived a nearly fatal stroke that forced him to completely relearn how to walk. And even as he fought his way back, his son Hank was going through more kidney surgeries than most adults ever face in a lifetime. He showed up every day anyway, for his family, for his work, and for Vol Nation.

The grief across Tennessee fan bases on Thursday night was raw and immediate. Fans on X flooded his timeline with orange hearts and prayers, not just because he covered their team. But because for 26 years, he was part of it. Tennessee lost a star in Wes Rucker.

Fans mourn Wes Rucker’s passing.

Losing a person who was so involved with local news, giving his all to show fans what Tennessee sports actually mean, is a big deal for every fan. It hit them as a big shock that one of them came in complete denial, as they said, “Is this fake?”

Then came in another fan following the same notion of denial while they wished for Wes Rucker’s passing news to turn out to be fake. “That is heartbreaking. I was hoping it was just a rumor, but unfortunately, it’s not. Rivalries mean nothing during times like this. Praying for his family and loved ones,” the X user added.

Rocky Top Insider’s staff put out a very personal post paying homage to Wes’ impact not just as a reporter but also as a mentor. “Wes made a particular impact on student writers. It can be difficult for students to spark up conversation with professionals when new to covering games. But not with Wes.” The article went on to share an anecdote.

“In 2022, RTI’s own Jack Foster was a student journalist covering the Tennessee baseball team. Jack only knew Wes for a few months at this point as they both covered the Vols. In conversation, Jack mentioned to Wes during a midweek game that he did not yet have a place to stay for the upcoming Knoxville Regional. Jack had no worry of finding a place to stay and was not asking for help. But without hesitation, Wes offered his home as a place Jack was welcome to stay.” This story captures a snapshot of a man who was generous in spirit along with being excellent at their craft.

Another fan online extended their condolences to the family, saying. “Very sad to hear. Prayers for his family.” Fans remember his presence through his writing and the way Rucker used to host podcasts about sports, and that will always remain with them. “I already miss him so much. I loved what he wrote, his podcasts, and his tweets. People bashed him for being fair and honest, but I was always a fan. He was one of the best men you could’ve ever known based on how much he cared for his job and his family. We lost a great one today,” a fan said.