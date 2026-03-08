Tributes Pour In as UNC Football Player Turned HOF Coach Dies Aged 77

After guiding young minds and shaping several high school programs for over 40 years, Coach Bob Hanna passed away on March 7 at 77, leaving his loved ones, coaches, and players in deep mourning. But his legacy will ensure that his name is never forgotten.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The McKeesport, Pennsylvania, native’s collegiate journey started as a UNC linebacker. Spending three years as a starter at LB, he was named team captain for the Tar Heels by his senior year. After his playing career, he returned to his roots and became a football coach. Before moving to South Carolina in 1994, Hanna spent over a decade coaching in the North Carolina high school system.

ADVERTISEMENT

There, he led five different programs. But Hanna is best known for his 20-season-long tenure at Irmo High, where he was head coach and athletic director. Under his leadership, the Yellow Jackets won nine region titles and appeared in three state championship games in 2002, 2004, and 2006. Amassing a record of 163–93, Hanna’s era ended there following the 2013 season. Principal David Riegel regarded him as “an icon in South Carolina athletics and in the Irmo community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hanna announced that he would retire after Irmo, by which time he had already spent 43 years in the profession. But he returned in 2014 as head coach at West Brunswick High School in North Carolina. In 2015, he joined the staff at Conway High School in South Carolina as a D-line coach. Hanna was last recorded to have coached at James Island High, as an assistant coach. His overall record stands at an impressive 262-176-2. Hanna was a head coach for 36 years.

The late coach was named Midlands Area Coach of the Year five times, and won the South Carolina Athletic Administrators’ Association Class 4A Athletic Director of the Year in 2014. In 2019, he was inducted into the South Carolina Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hanna’s leadership has impacted scores of people over the course of more than four decades. He hoped that his and his staff’s would encourage the “young people [to] grow up and do the right thing.” Now, losing that mentor and leader, the college football community is paying tribute to the coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Community sends condolences for Bob Hanna

Bob Hanna was one of the most prominent figures in the South Carolina high school circuit. People who he had coached or had worked with left heartfelt messages in memory of the stalwart leader.

“Great man and one of the best to ever coach! Taught me more than he ever knew. He will be missed by so many he had an impact on!” wrote Coach Ryan Kendall, defensive coordinator at Ridge View High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was the man who gave me a chance in coaching and helped change the course of my life. His belief, guidance, and example shaped not just players, but men. I’m forever grateful for you, Coach Hanna,” Coach Johnny, D-line coach for Irmo High, shared on Instagram.

Aside from coaches, others also shared their condolences for the late Bob Hanna. People came from different walks of life, but they all held the coach in the same regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“RIP Coach Hanna. My high school football head coach! Thank you for the opportunity and for believing in me. That chance meant more than you probably ever knew. You’ll always be boss man Bob! #IRMO #Grateful ” wrote Nathan Dorton, a former WR at Irmo High School.

“Was always willing to talk with a young coach at the clinic. Just came off to me as a real gentleman who loved what he did,” an acquaintance of Hanna wrote.”

“He was the best!” another user shared on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Hanna’s passing leaves a huge void in the South Carolina high school network and in the lives of the people who took their biggest lessons from him. We also pray for the Hanna family’s strength and well-being during this difficult time.