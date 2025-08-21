Tributes Pour In for Lee Corso After ESPN Announcement

“Not So Fast, My Friends.” For decades, whenever Lee Corso uttered those words on College GameDay, fans knew something special was about to follow. But this time, when those iconic words spill out, they’ll carry a little extra weight. Corso is family to millions of college football fans. For thirty-plus years, he’s been the heartbeat of GameDay, the one constant as generations of players, fans, and even fellow analysts have come and gone. And now, it’s all winding down.

After decades of smiles, catchphrases, and the legendary headgear move, the end is finally here. August 30th, 2025, Texas vs. Ohio State, is slated to be his last hurrah on GameDay. But c’mon, you didn’t really think ESPN was going to let a living legend like Corso just walk off the stage without one final salute, did you? That’s why they’ve announced a Lee Corso Special. “Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special” is the name of the 1-hour tribute video.

It premieres August 22nd at 9:00 pm ET. A proper tribute for the man who turned a Saturday morning pregame show into one of the most beloved traditions in all of sports. It’s just one week before Corso’s legendary final bow on College GameDay at the Texas–Ohio State showdown. Forget the stat breakdowns, this is about celebrating a man who made the sport feel like home for generations. The 47-second trailer provided a glimpse of Lee Corso’s legacy spanning more than three decades as ESPN’s NFL insider, as Adam Schefter posted it on X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The tribute features College GameDay regulars. You’ve got the whole family like Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Fowler, Pat McAfee, and Maria Taylor, all sharing stories and memories of their years with Corso. Plus a parade of coaching legends, like Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney. These are titans of the sport giving props to a titan of broadcasting. And sports icons such as Drew Brees and Andrew Luck. These names you know from epic Saturdays past. Even Arch Manning, the next-gen superstar, joins the chorus. “I think Coach is the ultimate mascot of college football,” Manning said during the trailer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even celebrities from outside football, like Ken Jeong and Olympic legend Carl Lewis, drop in to give their own nods to Corso’s lasting impact. And why not? Corso’s story is woven through the fabric of college football itself. A player in the 1950s, a coach for decades, and for nearly 40 years, ‘the’ face of Saturdays on ESPN. He invented the headgear spectacle, turning what was once appointment television into legend. Slipping on Brutus Buckeye’s noggin, or the oversized leprechaun hat, he made every single moment feel unscripted and special.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

ESPN’s Jimmy Pitaro nailed it when he said, “Lee Corso has developed a special connection to generations of fans through his entertaining style and iconic headgear picks.” Corso built a bridge to fans unlike anyone else. His authenticity created traditions; his unpredictability kept us coming back every Saturday morning. The special will explore all that, looking at Corso’s journey from Florida State to Louisville to his years as GameDay’s beloved heart and soul. And then, fittingly, his final pick unfolds in Columbus. A city and a crowd that Corso has called his “first love.” So grab the tissues. It’s a grand sendoff for the man who did more to shape the college football experience than anyone before him.

Fans can’t wait for the ultimate Lee Corso tribute

When ESPN announced its tribute video for Lee Corso’s farewell, you could almost hear the collective gasp from college football fans coast to coast. “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” a fan writes. Corso is a cornerstone of college football Saturdays for 38 years. ESPN’s special trailer itself sent fans spiraling into tears all over social media because it showed not just highlights, but heartfelt moments and emotional goodbyes from those who worked closely with him. Another fan chimed in, saying, “Good old days.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From his coaching days to joining College GameDay in 1987, Corso made every Saturday morning appointment television. One of his biggest contributions was the invention of the iconic headgear picks, which he introduced in 1996. He donned mascot helmets to “choose” the winning team. Whether it was becoming Brutus Buckeye or the Notre Dame leprechaun. Another fan added, “Cannot wait for this!!” Even coaches and legends like Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, and stars like Drew Brees cannot wait to share their Corso stories in this special.

“Every time he puts on an LSU headgear, I’m happy. Thanks, Lee Corso,” a fan writes. Corso wore the LSU mascot head multiple times and had a stellar record in those picks, including correctly predicting a perfect 15-0 season in 2019–2020 and iconic wins like the “Game of the Century” in 2012 against Alabama. Fans of LSU and the Tigers’ bold style loved that Corso rode with their team’s spirit. And lastly, “Coach Corso rocks!!!” He really does. That’s why so many fans think of him as Coach and why the network and the sport’s legends are coming together to give him a fitting tribute.