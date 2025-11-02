Tributes Pour In for NFL Legend Michael Vick After Historic HBCU Night

Friday marked a significant chapter in college football’s history. The Norfolk State vs. Delaware State matchup wasn’t your regular weekend dose of gridiron; it was history in the making. Two NFL legends came together in a showdown at the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field, back on their former home turf. But this time, they were not out on the field but rather calling games from the sidelines.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick, former NFL legends turned rookie head coaches, it was a homecoming, celebrating the rich heritage and talent of the HBCUs. The Hornets won 27-20, but Saturday was more than just the numbers. It was another reminder that the football tradition in Historically Black colleges is thriving, brimming with talent.

Back in June, Jackson had poured out how Deion Sanders opened the doors for NFL players to coach at HBCUs. “Coach Prime, man, I can’t stress enough about how he’s opened doors up for guys like myself,” Jackson said on All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson. Sanders rebuilt HBCU Jackson State.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We talked about Michael Vick being in Norfolk. We play this year.”And they did, bringing together 47,000 people to Philly, generating around a million in revenue. “What a moment!!!,” captioned Michael Vick, celebrating the historic game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Vick (@mikevick) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That million-dollar amount will be poured back into the programs, funding scholarships, facilities, and infrastructure for the student-athletes. And Sanders was left teary-eyed for the extraordinary feat. “This brought tears to my eyes! I love these brothers to LIFE & they know it. Thank you men for answering the call,” he shared on X.

To witness the game, NFL stars such as Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch, and Hugh Douglas were present alongside 47,000 fans. Even though Norfolk State lost, it was the cause that mattered. “I’m just proud of, man, both of us,” Jackson said post-game.

AD

“We’re in a position where we’re inspiring, changing young men’s lives at HBCUs. Man, it don’t get no better than that.” The city of Philadelphia celebrated the impressive feat. Mayor Cherelle Parker honored both programs with commemorative Liberty Bells.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It was an epic moment, the ‘battle of the legends,’ that celebrated the HBCU community, bringing a national spotlight to the programs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tributes pour in for the historic HBCU night

Thursday marked a significant night for the HBCU community. For it was a celebration of the HBCUs. One netizen wrote, “I will never EVER forget the love, emotion, and talent on that field. History, black History that can’t be erased🔥💪🏾❤️🙌🏾.”

Two historically struggling programs, rarely nationally televised, were led by NFL legends; the night was bound to be extraordinary. Another fan wrote. “History I was there 👏👏👏👏.” “Major win for HBCU Football.”

In 1971, only 3% of African American quarterbacks were selected in the draft. Over the years, the representation has significantly increased. Another netizen poured out his emotions: “What you and my Coach @0ne0fone are doing for HBCUs is legendary!”

The fan continued. “We thank you Coach Vick and Coach Jac! This is a huge moment and what you are bringing to kids that have NEVER seen opportunity at this level is transformative!”

In 2001, the number had risen to 35%, and that very year, Michael Vick became the first African American quarterback to be drafted as the No. 1 overall pick. Another fan wrote, “Great Job COACHES. Stay true to your process.”

Last week, the game between Delaware State and Norfolk State was the second HBCU game played in an NFL stadium. In the first game, Grambling State defeated Jackson State on the Las Vegas Raiders’ home field in front of 29,655 fans.