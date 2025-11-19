Tributes Pour In for 101-Year Old Colorado Superfan Who Deion Sanders Has Gone the Extra Mile For

Boulder has one of the few players in college football who can stop a whole stadium in its tracks without ever hitting the field. She is little, vivacious, and somehow louder than all 50,000 fans put together. She appears every Saturday in the fall wearing black and gold as if it were a part of who she is. And today, one special Buff is celebrating a milestone that seems greater than any kickoff as Colorado football enters another season of faith and turmoil under Coach Prime.

The heart and soul of Folsom Field, Miss Peggy, has turned 101 today. The same superfan who once had an entire sold-out stadium sing her “Happy Birthday” as she wiped away tears under the bright lights. The Buffs community shared the famous flashback video from her 100th birthday today, reminding everyone why she is the essence of Colorado football.

Even after a year, nothing has changed. The crown still fits. The cheers are still loud. And Miss Peggy is still showing up smiling and still lifting the energy of an entire program just by walking into the building. Her relationship with Deion Sanders is a mix of friendship and pure Colorado magic.

Coach Prime has always said that “She gives me so much energy every darn time I see her. You guys thought I was joking. I was really dedicated to getting Peggy to a bowl game. Now, we’re trying to get Peggy to the game. Yeah, it was a bowl game. Now, it is the game.”

He promised to bring her onto the field for the spring game, and she kicked off in front of a packed Folsom crowd. He flew her to the Alamo Bowl, keeping his promise to bring her dream bowl game. She gave him the most Peggy line ever when he asked her which bowl she preferred: “Well, I’ll take anything they give us.” Coach Prime laughed. And everyone was reminded why this friendship feels like family.

But her tale is far deeper than the viral videos. Since the 1940s, Miss Peggy has regularly entered Folsom with her late twin sister, Betty. Together, the “CU Twins” attended about 2,500 Colorado sporting events. They showed up at volleyball, baseball, basketball, football, and many other sports. That’s why Boulder celebrates her like family. And that’s why today, at 101, she still feels like the most important fan in college football.

Buff nation floods X with heartfelt wishes

Buff Nation didn’t hesitate to show their love for the 101-year-old queen of Folsom in the comments section as soon as Colorado’s official account shared the birthday tribute. Fans who have spent decades watching her dance, and bless every home game, turned out with heartfelt affection. One wrote, “Happy Blessed Birthday!!! Ms Peggy, I hope your day is amazing and is filled with love ❤️.” A message that echoed the sentiment of an entire fanbase that considers her more than simply a superfan.

Others joined in with the same spirit of celebration, sending their virtual cheers straight to the heart of Boulder. “Happy birthday, Ms. Peggy!!! Have a blessed day!! 🎂🎉🎉❤️” another fan posted, capturing the wholesome energy that always surrounds her on game days. Whether she’s on the field or trending on X, Miss Peggy’s presence sparks the kind of joy that brings Buffs fans together across generations.

And of course, most kept it short and sweet “Happy Birthday Ms. Peggy🎂🦬” and “God Bless Ms Peggy… @CUBuffsFootball.” These messages and lot of others show exactly why she’s become a living symbol of Colorado football. She’s the heart of the program, and Buff Nation never misses a chance to remind her of it.