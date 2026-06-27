Trinidad Chambliss Breaks Silence on Lane Kiffin’s Racial Claim About Ole Miss Recruiting: ‘Don’t Think It Was Truthful’

After Lane Kiffin abruptly left Ole Miss in the middle of the playoff to take the head coaching job at LSU, the Tiger’s head honcho did a feature interview with Vanity Fair last month, in May. Kiffin claimed that Oxford, Mississippi, still suffers from deep-rooted racial segregation. He went as far as saying that the town’s historical ties to Confederate symbols made it incredibly difficult to recruit Black players, claiming that some recruits’ grandparents straight-up refused to let their grandkids move there. When asked about Kiffin’s Vanity Fair interview at Manning’s passing event, his former QB at Ole Miss, Trinidad Chambliss, broke his silence on Kiffin’s claim.

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“(Lane) said what he said. Me, personally, I don’t agree. I don’t think that what he said was truthful,” Chambliss said earlier today via AP. “The Oxford community is nothing but love, and they care about their people no matter what they look like: brown, black, purple, yellow, you know what I mean?”

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According to Chambliss, the Oxford community has shown him and his family absolutely nothing but love, no matter what anyone looks like, regardless. To back up his point, Chambliss shared specific details about his own recruiting journey when he was looking to transfer from Ferris State.

“I asked my family what they genuinely thought about the visit, what they thought about the people, if they trusted what they were actually saying, if they were gonna be true to their word,” Chambliss said.

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He explained that his mother is deeply religious and incredibly protective. She apparently vetted every single university that has shown an interest in him. However, when they took their official visit to Mississippi, Ole Miss, his family didn’t feel any of the racial tension Kiffin described whatsoever.

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“We prayed on it, and that was the main thing,” Chambliss said. “So, I felt like Oxford is home and it’s a great place.”

His mom, Cheryl Chambliss, called Mississippi is ‘right place’ and even described Ole Miss as ‘home.’ However, shortly after the outbreak, Kiffin actually apologised for it, stating he didn’t mean it like that. But everybody knows exactly what he meant.

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Despite the heavy disagreement over the town’s social climate, Chambliss made it clear that he isn’t holding a personal grudge against his old coach. He told reporters that there is no real bad blood between them and that he still respects Kiffin’s football mind. He is even grateful that Kiffin gave him the chance to play in his offensive system during the 2025 season, which helped elevate his profile as one of the best QBs in the country.

But you can bet this disagreement is going to add some serious drama to the upcoming college football season. Fans are already buzzing about it because Kiffin has to bring his new LSU team back to Oxford to play Ole Miss on September 19.

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Heisman season for Chambliss?

After an offseason legal battle with the NCAA, the Ole Miss quarterback has secured his eligibility for the 2026 season. As soon as the news dropped, most of the sportsbooks immediately jumped on it, placing him right at the top of the futures board as a frontrunner for college football’s most prestigious award.

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FanDuel Sportsbook lists Chambliss as a co-favorite at +800 alongside Notre Dame’s CJ Carr. Other platforms like BetOnline put him at +650, just a hair behind Texas quarterback Arch Manning (+550).

This isn’t just random guesswork either all due respect. Despite missing the first two or three games, Chambliss actually finished eighth in the Heisman voting last year after throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and putting up 30 total touchdowns.

No QBs had more 300 – yard games than him (8). Obviously, that had him ranked 2nd best QB in the 2026 draft class in some of the mock drafts.

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Instead of leaving for the NFL Draft where he was projected to be a high pick, Chambliss decided to stay in school for one more run. It didn’t hurt that he reportedly signed a massive NIL contract with Ole Miss worth over $5 million to keep him in Oxford. With Kewan Lacey on the backfield, it won’t be far-fetched to see him lift the Heisman Trophy.