Trinidad Chambliss Continues NCAA Fight Before NFL Draft Decision Nears Deadline

Ole Miss’s championship dreams ride on QB Trinidad Chambliss, but uncertainty clouded their big moment. With the NCAA yet to rule, his eligibility hangs on a thin thread, putting pressure on both his Ole Miss and NFL future. Despite the scare, Chambliss and his attorney are pushing back, firing another letter at the NCAA.

Trinidad Chambliss’s attorney, Tom Mars, sent another follow-up letter to the NCAA on January 5, 2025, which explains why he should be given an extra year of eligibility. So, as per the NCAA Bylaws, if a student athlete wants a hardship waiver, they must provide medical proof from a doctor showing they couldn’t play because of an injury or illness.

And as per their Circumstances Beyond Control (12.6.1.7.1.1), medical problems come in this category that a player can’t control, so if there’s proof, they can get an extra season. And Chambliss is seeking a medical redshirt for the 2022 season, as he faced respiratory issues that limited him to just two games and even forced him to get surgery to remove his tonsils.

While the NCAA already suggested on December 8 that the waiver would be denied, it also asked Ole Miss to provide additional information on medical documentation. What makes things worse is if they deny the waiver after January 14th, Chambliss won’t be able to declare for the NFL draft. They did submit 91 pages of medical records and a statement from the ear, nose, and throat specialist who treated Chambliss.

Even though his attorney, Tom Mars, argued that his waiver requires only “objective evidence,” not the stricter medical hardship standard, as it was not in his control. But despite that, there’s no confirmation from their side. Despite the delay, Chambliss is positive that he has enough documentation to make his case strongly.

“I feel like my case is very strong,” Chambliss said. “I don’t see a reason why they should deny it; frankly, I have a lot to back up what I’m stating, what I’m putting in front of them. It’s up to the NCAA. Out of my control. I have all my faith in Jesus Christ.”

Winning battles against the NCAA isn’t that tough in modern football. Diego Pavia got an extra season of eligibility as a JUCO player and opened the gates for other players, too. Back in 2009, LSU defensive tackle Charles Alexander got an extra sixth year of eligibility after injuries limited his playing time. The NCAA reviewed his documentation and granted the extra year. So, Chambliss’ confidence is not wrong.

But things go south. Ole Miss will lose a key player. Who led their offense, which ranked third nationally in total offense (498.1 yards per game) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game). While completing 218 of 333 passes for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. That success is already catching NFL teams’ eyes.

Trinidad Chambliss draws interest from a major NFL team

Trinidad Chambliss is fighting for one more year of continuous eligibility, but even NFL teams are eyeing him up. After his electric Sugar Bowl performance against Georgia, he caught the Cleveland Browns’ eyes. He completed 30 of 46 passes for 362 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions against the nation’s top defenses. His ball placement capability and calm under pressure on the sport’s biggest stage left NFL teams looking out for him.

Now, looking at the Browns’ quarterback situation in the 2025 season, they might need a guy who can immediately step up. Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion against the Ravens and even had a shoulder injury. Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett were traded, Tyler Huntley was released, and Shedeur Sanders couldn’t make much of an impact on the field.

He holds -0.24 EPA/dropback in his six games this year, which is the lowest by any quarterback in TruMedia database history, which dates back to 2000. Looking at Trinidad Chambliss’s turnaround season with Ole Miss, scouts project him to go to the Browns from 247th overall to as high as 87th.

Let’s wait and see if the NCAA accepts Chambliss’s waiver and gives him extra eligibility with the team or pushes him towards the NFL draft.