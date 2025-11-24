Trinidad Chambliss Doesn’t Hold Back on Lane Kiffin Exit Rumors With Strong Ole Miss Message

The coaching rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin are intensifying. Most believe that the Ole Miss HC will soon be leaving Oxford for the $81 million Florida job or the LSU job. As major uncertainty rises in the Rebels’ locker room, Ole Miss’s QB1, Trinidad Chambliss, stepped in with a clear message to shut down external noise.

Ole Miss is heading into an all-important Egg Bowl against Mississippi State. With a win against their in-state rivals, the Rebels can still get into the SEC championship game. A loss, and all hell may break loose for Kiffin’s team. Chambliss recognized the moment and understood that the fan base is quite uncertain about the future of their head coach. He took to X today with a simple message.

“To our fans, this team is completely locked in, living in the moment, and staying true to our 1-0 mindset for the Egg Bowl and future games,” Trinidad Chambliss wrote on X. “We are unbothered by anything about next year and fully trusting Coach Kiffin’s leadership to keep us moving toward our goals!”

Ole Miss is 10-1 this season, ranked at No. 6. The Rebels are just a win away from entering their first College Football Playoff in the program’s history. At this crucial stretch, there’s no way for distraction, and Chambliss’s message could keep the team focused.

More than for the team, the message was for the fans. It seems like there’s an update on the Kiffin story, and most of these updates are against the wishes of Ole Miss fans. First and foremost, they don’t want to lose Kiffin after he took them out of the mediocrity in the SEC to a look at the top of the table. The current 10-win season is just a testament to that success.

Secondly, even if they were to lose him, the situation is less than ideal. Let’s say Kiffin goes after the Egg Bowl after an 11-1 finish. Will that jeopardize their evaluation in the eyes of the committee? How would they look at a team without a head coach? Two years ago, Florida State was kept out of the 4-team playoffs because of the injuries at the quarterback position.

Lane Kiffin faces a dilemma at a crucial stretch

Ole Miss HC entered a crucial phase of his coaching career, as both LSU and Florida are interested in hiring Kiffin for a big deal. It is expected that both programs will be ready to offer salary packages of at least $13 million per year, with the potential to increase to up to $14 million per year. This would make Kiffin the highest-paid football coach. For reference, Georgia’s Kirby Smart is currently the highest-paid HC, earning $13.28 million this season.

On the other hand, if Kiffin accepts the offer from either program, it’s unclear whether Ole Miss will allow Kiffin to coach the Rebels in the CFP if he decides to leave the program after this season. If Ole Miss announces Kiffin won’t be coaching the Rebels in the CFP, it would be uncertain for the selection committee to evaluate the team.

At this stage, ESPN host Rece Davis, on the College GameDay podcast, urged Ole Miss fans to remain patient as the final days of the regular season approach. The debate was put on the table after Kiffin’s family toured Gainesville, Florida, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With everything circling Kiffin, all eyes will be on Kiffin and Ole Miss this Friday when they battle with Mississippi State.