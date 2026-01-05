Trinidad Chambliss’ Father Drops Major Eligibility Update as Ole Miss Deals Tough Blow to Lane Kiffin

Even after soaking in his Sugar Bowl victory, Trinidad Chambliss can’t fully relax. The Ole Miss quarterback has been waiting over two months for a ruling on his eligibility, and this weekend could decide his future.

Much to the Rebels’ delight, his dad shared a positive update regarding his future. He will be returning to Oxford next season. His dad told us that he’s “confident,” writes Ross Dellenger.

“QB Trinidad Chambliss agreed to a new deal with Ole Miss contingent on him having his eligibility waiver request granted, sources tell @YahooSports,” Dellenger shared.

However, there’s a caveat. It all hinges on his eligibility decision, which is still pending. Reportedly, he may receive that verdict by the end of this week.

Right now, Chambliss is seeking eligibility for his sixth year. He had redshirted in 2021 and did not see any action in 2022, either, due to his respiratory issues. For that, he is requesting a medical redshirt.

His latest update might put a damper on former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s plan. His new program, the LSU Tigers, is facing a QB conundrum, with Garrett Nussmeier declaring for the draft.

He had already once recruited Chambliss out of Ferris State and was looking forward to doing it again. This time for the LSU Tigers. However, seemingly, he has lost that opportunity.

(This is a developing story…)