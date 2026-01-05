brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Trinidad Chambliss’ Father Drops Major Eligibility Update as Ole Miss Deals Tough Blow to Lane Kiffin

ByInsiya Johar

Jan 5, 2026 | 9:41 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Trinidad Chambliss’ Father Drops Major Eligibility Update as Ole Miss Deals Tough Blow to Lane Kiffin

ByInsiya Johar

Jan 5, 2026 | 9:41 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Even after soaking in his Sugar Bowl victory, Trinidad Chambliss can’t fully relax. The Ole Miss quarterback has been waiting over two months for a ruling on his eligibility, and this weekend could decide his future.

Much to the Rebels’ delight, his dad shared a positive update regarding his future. He will be returning to Oxford next season. His dad told us that he’s “confident,” writes Ross Dellenger.

“QB Trinidad Chambliss agreed to a new deal with Ole Miss contingent on him having his eligibility waiver request granted, sources tell @YahooSports,” Dellenger shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there’s a caveat. It all hinges on his eligibility decision, which is still pending. Reportedly, he may receive that verdict by the end of this week.

Right now, Chambliss is seeking eligibility for his sixth year. He had redshirted in 2021 and did not see any action in 2022, either, due to his respiratory issues. For that, he is requesting a medical redshirt.

ADVERTISEMENT

His latest update might put a damper on former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s plan. His new program, the LSU Tigers, is facing a QB conundrum, with Garrett Nussmeier declaring for the draft.

He had already once recruited Chambliss out of Ferris State and was looking forward to doing it again. This time for the LSU Tigers. However, seemingly, he has lost that opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved