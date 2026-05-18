Trinidad Chambliss’ Father Issues Clear Message Amid Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Drama: “You Gotta Move Forward”

Just when many Ole Miss fans thought the noise around Lane Kiffin had faded, his new comments pulled the school back into the spotlight. After talking about recruiting struggles and Mississippi’s racial history, many fans became upset. Now, Trinidad Chambliss’ father, Trent Chambliss, has finally responded and shared his honest reaction to Kiffin’s comments.

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Trent is not interested in trading shots or reliving every slight. As a father, coach, and school leader, he has seen enough hard moments to know that staying stuck in old wounds does not help his son or the locker room. His message to his son and to Ole Miss is simple: learn from it, then keep walking.

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It all started with a long interview Kiffin gave to Vanity Fair. In that story, he said some recruits and their families were nervous about Mississippi’s history and social climate when he tried to bring them to Ole Miss. He claimed some players liked him and the program, but their relatives still felt uneasy about life in Oxford. “Hey, coach, we really like you, but my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford,” Kiffin said. “It feels like there’s no segregation.”

The parents want that kind of environment for their kids. Lane Kiffin also said he has not heard the same concerns now that he is recruiting for LSU in Baton Rouge. Those comments did not sit well with many people in the Ole Miss community, including staff members such as Director of Development Javon Patterson, who publicly pushed back. When Trinidad Chambliss’ father, Trent, was asked about it, he answered in a steady, matter-of-fact way.

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“My experience has been very positive,” Trent Chambliss said to Rebels 247Sports. “I think Trinidad would say the same. It’s kind of unfortunate with all of those comments and things like that, but we all have a goal to try to be better than what we were yesterday. I think that if you’re dwelling on the past, then there have been some impactful things, but you gotta move forward.”

“Kudos to the coaching staff that moved forward. The thing of it is that you can’t knock the promotion; the timing will never be right. I got a lot of respect for Coach (Pete) Golding, and I’d boldly say Coach Kiffin as well, for the simple fact that he gave Trinidad a shot,” he added.

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Those are not empty words for Trent. He left his own playing days behind, served in the Navy, and has spent decades in schools and locker rooms. He has watched seasons rise and fall. For him, respect means judging people by how they treat you now and whether they keep trying to do better.

Even though Trinidad Chambliss’s father, Trent, and the rest of the family do not agree with the way Lane Kiffin recently described recruiting at Ole Miss, they still respect both coaching staffs at Ole Miss and LSU. But he also made sure to mention Ole Miss’s former offensive coordinator, Charlie Weis Jr., who actually spotted Chambliss’s skills and gave him a chance.

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There’s obviously no bad blood between the Trinidad Chambliss family and Lane Kiffin, as more than anything, he wanted him to move to LSU. For him, Ole Miss felt like “home.” It wasn’t as if the thought of the move hadn’t crossed his mind, especially after Kiffin took the entire coaching staff. But then Pete Golding took up the coaching role, and he decided to stay back with them.

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No matter what happened during Trinidad Chambliss’s recruiting journey or all the talk about Lane Kiffin and LSU, the most important thing now is that Chambliss stays committed to Ole Miss. Chambliss enters the 2026 season as one of the biggest stars in college football. Just a while ago, many people did not even know his name because he played at the Division II level.

But in only 11 months at Ole Miss, he helped them win 13 games and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time, which made him an overnight star. For Trinidad, that sudden rise did not feel like a fairy tale. It felt like the end of everything his father had preached when few people knew his name. When Ole Miss called, he left a safe spot at Ferris State and jumped into the unknown, trusting that the only way to grow was to keep stepping forward.

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Trinidad Chambliss father’s support in shaping his career

Trinidad Chambliss’ athletic talent and discipline started at home. His father, Trent Chambliss, played a huge role in helping him grow as both a player and a person. Today, Trent works as a principal at Wyoming High School in Michigan, but sports have always been a big part of his life. In college, he played football as a left tackle at Grand Rapids Junior College and later at Central State University in Ohio. After finishing his football career, he joined the United States Navy.

Later, Trent spent nearly 25 years coaching different sports, including high school football, basketball, and even bowling. Because of his coaching background, he taught Trinidad discipline, hard work, preparation, and responsibility from a very young age.

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Trinidad Chambliss’s older brother, Tyler, also helped shape his development. Tyler went through many of the same lessons growing up, so the family learned what worked and what did not while raising him. Those experiences helped Trent better guide Trinidad during his sports journey.

“His personality has always been even-keeled. A very obedient, respectful child. That’s part of why I think he’s so successful. He’s absorbent,” Trent said. “He ends up taking in and processing a lot, and I say it jokingly, but it’s kind of true: the oldest child helps the parent become a parent. I think that’s a credit to the older sibling with Tyler.”

Because of the solid foundation he built through COVID, while all recruiting opportunities were limited, Trinidad Chambliss got into Ferris State and led them to a national championship. Now, he is all set to give in all of his potential for Ole Miss one last time before he turns pro.