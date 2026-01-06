Trinidad Chambliss Gives a Clear Answer to Ole Miss Amidst Fighting Heated NCAA Case

There had been speculation that Trinidad Chambliss might enter the transfer portal and reunite with former coach Lane Kiffin at LSU, alongside offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. But the QB has now cleared the air, making it clear where he plans to play for the 2026 season.

“I made that decision last night, very late, talked to my agent and my family, and, you know, it was the best decision. It was the best situation for me. I owe it to Ole Miss,” said Chambliss during Monday’s appearance on SportsCenter, talking about the decision to sign with Ole Miss for 2026.

But his return for 2026 isn’t official just yet. If the NCAA approves his pending waiver for a sixth year of eligibility, Chambliss would suit up for the Rebels once again next season. Should that happen, his return would be massive news for the program.

His impact on the Rebels’ rise backs that up. In his first season with the Rebels, he has powered Ole Miss to a 13–1 record, the best campaign in program history. Now, the spotlight only gets brighter. As the Rebels face Miami on Thursday night in the CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, Chambliss is expected to showcase his brilliance once again.

In the CFP quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl, Chambliss delivered his loudest statement yet. He carved up Georgia for 362 yards and two TDs, completing 30 of 46 passes in a stunning 39–34 upset. So far this season, he has racked up 3,660 yards, tossing 21 TDs against just three interceptions.

But his decision to play for the Rebels appears to have been long in the making, as the quarterback felt Ole Miss was like home from the moment he visited during the recruiting process.

“Ever since I got here, my visit in May were in April, it just felt like home,” admitted Chambliss. “And, you know, they just embraced me as a community and just, you know, loved my family, and it was just, it just felt like home since I got here… I always had a trust in, you know, PG (Pete Golding), coach Judge (Joe Judge).”

Surely, his takeover came early but never stopped. Thrust into the lineup after Austin Simmons went down in Week 3 this season, Chambliss seized the job. Since then, he has simply shown up and delivered. His stunning performances didn’t go unnoticed, earning him SEC Newcomer of the Year honors and a top-eight finish in Heisman Trophy voting.

With this level of talent on display, Trinidad Chambliss’ potential return wouldn’t just be about boosting his draft stock; it would be a statement of loyalty to the program. That commitment hasn’t gone unnoticed either, which is why Ole Miss QBs coach Joe Judge has had nothing but praise for him.

“That’s huge news for everybody,” said Judge. “He’s a huge part of this university right now. He’s a huge part of this team and a key focal point. What he’s done for all of college football really has been tremendous.”

A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Chambliss took the long road to the spotlight. Lightly recruited out of high school, he began his college career at Ferris State and quickly became a winner.

He helped the Bulldogs capture Division II national titles in 2022 and 2024, building the foundation that would later fuel his rise in the SEC. But now, his future hangs in the balance.

Could Trinidad Chambliss play one more season of CFB?

Whether Chambliss can suit up for Ole Miss in 2026 remains uncertain. Obviously, the Rebels submitted a waiver request on Nov. 16, seeking a sixth year of eligibility, but the decision rests with the NCAA Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement.

More importantly, the process has dragged on, with the NCAA requesting additional medical documentation and offering no clear timeline.

While the case itself is complex and high-stakes, Chambliss is seeking a medical redshirt for the 2022 season at Ferris State, when persistent respiratory issues, later requiring tonsil surgery, kept him off the field.

He already used a traditional redshirt in 2021, making this waiver his only path to another year. To strengthen the appeal, he enlisted prominent attorney Tom Mars, who has pressed the NCAA to reconsider after early feedback suggested the waiver might be denied.

But for Ole Miss, the waiting game changes everything. Here, head coach Pete Golding made it clear the staff can’t afford to pause, even with a potential Heisman frontrunner in limbo.

Now, until the NCAA rules, Chambliss’ return for 2026 remains a thread pulled tight.