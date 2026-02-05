Trinidad Chambliss’ Mother Turns to Almighty as NCAA Denies 6th Season

After the NCAA officially shot down Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ final appeal for a sixth season yesterday, his mom, Cheryl Chambliss, didn’t hesitate to share where her heart is. Instead of venting anger, Mama Chambliss posted a deeply spiritual message on her Instagram story:

“My hope is not in this world; my hope is Jesus Christ.” Cheryl shared showing her faith in the Almighty.

If you have been watching the Ole Miss Rebels play this season, you’d know faith has always been the number 1 weapon for Trinidad Chambliss. Throughout his highly anticipated one-season career at Oxford, Mama Chambliss and Trinidad had a pregame ritual of praying together on the sidelines before every kickoff.

The incident started because the NCAA isn’t convinced that Trinidad’s 2022 season at Ferris State should count as a medical redshirt. Even though his team submitted nearly 100 pages of medical records about his respiratory issues and surgery, the NCAA claimed the paperwork from back then didn’t clearly prove he was too sick to play.

They basically called the evidence “insufficient,” which has left fans and the university pretty frustrated. If Trinidad gets to stay at Ole Miss for the 2026 season, he’s looking at an NIL deal worth between $5 million and $6 million. More importantly, the Rebels will have one more shot at the Natty next season.

Ole Miss isn’t taking this sitting down, though. The school called the NCAA’s move “indefensible” and “arbitrary,” and they are fully backing Trinidad as he takes this to court.

His lawyers have already filed for a legal injunction in Mississippi, hoping a judge will see things differently and grant him the right to play while the legal process plays out. So, what’s next? Everyone is circled up for a big court hearing on February 12, 2026, at the Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro, Mississippi. Now, this can be the final verdict on the situation and will also clear the path for Chambliss in the future.

“Trinidad’s representatives will continue to pursue all available legal remedies, and we will publicly stand behind Trinidad while holding the NCAA accountable for a decision that fails to align with its own rules, precedent, and the documented medical record,” Ole Miss representatives said.

Even Chambliss’ legal team went all in on attacking the NCAA waiver process, saying their client “was never going to receive fair and good faith consideration of Ole Miss’ request for an additional season of eligibility from the National Collegiate Athletics Association.”

It’s good for Chambliss and his mom to stick with their faith as they see this process played out. But with those concerns, his draft stock is also taking a major hit.

Trinidad Chambliss’ NFL draft stock takes a major hit

Now, if things don’t turn in his favor, Chambliss has to make his move towards the NFL. For now, that’s a risky gamble, as analysts are not buying the hype around him. NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler called him an “interesting eval,” saying that NFL teams will be watching him like a hawk. Then another draft analyst, Trevor Sikkema, joked around and suggested he sees Chambliss as his QB3.

For now, even Mel Kiper’s NFL draft rankings have him at the QB4 position behind Dante Moore, Fernando Mendoza, and Ty Simpson. Even though Moore returned to Oregon, Chambliss’ stock still didn’t seem to rise. The major reason behind the dip is his experience at Ferris State, with just one season of QB1 experience at an SEC team.

This makes it only one season of Power 4 starts, as lower-level victories don’t impress top teams. Now, even physically, Trinidad Chambliss faces a tough restriction. He is slightly under 6’0″ and around 200 pounds, which is considered small for NFL quarterbacks. This too makes scouts question his performance in the league due to his short height. Then again, the emergence of Bryce Young can be seen as a counter to that line of thinking.

However, his speed, athleticism, and ability to perform under pressure can make a strong case. So, with his future hanging in the balance, let’s wait and see how things turn around for him.