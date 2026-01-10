Trinidad Chambliss Ole Miss Future in Danger Close to NFL Draft Decision Closing

Ole Miss’s season-ending Fiesta Bowl loss was followed by another decisive blow. The Rebels’ hopes of bringing back star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss for the 2026 season are effectively over after the NCAA issued its final ruling.

On Friday, the NCAA denied Chambliss’ waiver request for a sixth year of eligibility, ending months of uncertainty surrounding his future.

While Ole Miss plans to appeal the decision, according to attorney Tom Mars, the ruling all but closes the door on Chambliss returning to college football. Legal action against the NCAA remains a possibility, but the path forward now points toward the NFL.

But the writing has been on the wall for months. While the school filed its waiver request on Nov. 16, the NCAA followed with a verbal denial in December, making this decision more confirmation than shock. Chambliss was widely expected to return as one of college football’s marquee names in 2026. Now, that chapter seems unlikely to open, so the path shifts to Sundays.

He’s projected as a Day 3 pick in April’s NFL Draft, though his CFP performance boosted his stock. Against Georgia in last week’s Sugar Bowl quarterfinal, he had 362 yards passing and two scores in the stunning 39-34 upset. But against Miami, his 277 yards and a TD weren’t enough to secure the win, despite giving it his all.

Still, his season totals, 3,937 passing yards, have definitely turned a quiet projection into a rising one. But that sixth-year eligibility request wasn’t without merit.

Chambliss’ waiver request stemmed from respiratory issues that limited him during his sophomore season at Ferris State. However, the NCAA cited a lack of contemporaneous medical documentation as the determining factor, despite Ole Miss submitting 91 pages of records. According to the NCAA, waiver approval requires medical documentation from a treating physician at the time of the illness or injury, which was not provided.

Meanwhile, the documents submitted included a December 2022 physician’s note showing Chambliss was “doing very well” since an August 2022 visit. More importantly, Ferris State had no records of medical treatment or injury reports from that season and cited “developmental needs and our team’s competitive circumstances” as the reason Chambliss didn’t play.

With those gaps, the NCAA denied the waiver, ending the possibility of another collegiate season.

“I’m disappointed, but not surprised,” said Mars. “The last time I checked, however, the only score that matters is the one at the end of the fourth quarter.”

But his rise after transferring to Ole Miss was meteoric. From anonymity at Ferris State to finishing eighth in Heisman voting, he became one of CFB’s breakout stars. Although Mars mentioned that Ole Miss plans to appeal. But there’s potential to move the case to the Mississippi judiciary, as per him.

“Whether to pursue that course of action is a decision only Trinidad and his parents can make,” he said.

However, Ole Miss must now plan for the next season without the QB they were counting on. So, who will step into the void left by Chambliss?

Ole Miss could target an elite as Trinidad Chambliss’ replacement

Losing a star like Trinidad Chambliss stings, but Ole Miss might have a golden consolation waiting in the wings.

The Rebels are now the frontrunner to land five-star Auburn QB Deuce Knight, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Knight, ranked No. 5 at QB in the class of 2025 by 247Sports, could be the immediate solution to fill the Chambliss-sized void, as his freshman year at Auburn was brief but promising.

In just two games, he completed 17 of 25 passes for 259 yards and two TDs. Now, with Chambliss’ eligibility officially denied, Ole Miss is expected to push hard for his commitment. More importantly, the plan is in motion. Knight is slated for a visit to Oxford this weekend; exact timing is still being finalized.

If the Rebels land him, they secure a long-term successor, a QB who could lead the program for the next four seasons and keep Ole Miss in the national spotlight.