Trinidad Chambliss Responds to Lane Kiffin Rumor as Ole Miss QB Waits on NCAA Decision

Just before the portal chaos hit, Ole Miss got its moment of clarity. With rumors swirling about quarterback Trinidad Chambliss moving to Lane Kiffin’s LSU after the season ends, things were looking shaky on the Rebels’ front. But Chambliss shut it down fast, reaffirming his loyalty to the Rebels.

“I guess so, but at the end of the day, I just made the right decision, and that was to stick with my gut, and Ole Miss has been good to me, and I feel like I owe it to Ole Miss and you,” Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss said on ESPN. “I just love it here, and I love the community. So that was the right choice.”

Moving with Lane Kiffin and his staff to LSU made the most sense for Chambliss. Their offensive staff was the reason behind his success. But instead he agreed to return for the 2026 season if the NCAA approves his eligibility waiver for medical reasons in 2022 season. Plus, he also finalized a new NIL deal with Ole Miss as they prepare to face Miami in the playoff semifinals.

Since the moment he arrived at Oxford, it felt like home to him. For Trinidad Chambliss, his relationship with his teammates and time at Ole Miss mattered the most.

“This season has meant so much to me, especially because of the brothers I get to line up with every day and the unwavering support of the Oxford community,” Chambliss said. “My teammates are family, and together we share a common goal: to bring a championship home to Ole Miss. While the process is still ongoing, there is no place I’d rather be than finishing my college football career in Oxford.”

More or less, Chambliss owes this to Ole Miss. They took him in from a Division II college and gave him national relevance. He is not the only one who chooses loyalty over hype. Back in 2011 Denard Robinson, too, stayed with his team despite Michigan replacing Rich Rodriguez with Brady Hoke. The connection players develop with their team and place is hard to replace.

On top of it, LSU might have given him a hefty paycheck, as they are investing around $25-$30 million in roster development. In the era of NIL and the transfer portal, where players like Carson Beck and Bryce Underwood all made their choice of going behind money, even that couldn’t shake Trinidad Chambliss’s mindset.

Even coaching changes make players follow their coaches, like USF QB Byrum Brown followed coach Alex Golesh, but for Chambliss, stability mattered the most. Making a move to LSU makes less sense knowing the Tigers are eyeing Sam Leavitt and even had a visit. So, using last season’s fighting for the QB1 position doesn’t really make sense.

With that even Ole Miss got a massive relief, as losing a player with a record of throwing for 3,660 yards, 21 touchdowns, and only three interceptions, while adding 521 rushing yards and eight scores, is not that straightforward.

Now, both Chambliss and Ole Miss await the NCAA decision.

Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss awaits on eligibility decision

With Trinidad Chambliss’s return confirmed to Ole Miss, they now await the NCAA decision on their waiver. A few days back, the Rebels sent 91 pages of medical records and a statement from the ear, nose, and throat specialist who treated Chambliss. Then his attorney also sent a follow-up letter to the NCAA on January 5, 2026, highlighting reasons why he should be given an extra year of eligibility.

First, as per the Bylaws, if a student applies for a hardship waiver, they must give their medical proof from a doctor about their injury and the reason they couldn’t play. Then there’s Circumstances Beyond Control (12.5.1.7.1.1), where a medical problem comes in a category that’s not in the player’s control, so with proper backing, they can get an extra season.

In Trinidad Chambliss case, he suffered from respiratory issues that limited his 2022 season to just two games. He even had surgery to remove his tonsils. Now, as per sources, the NCAA decision might come on January 8th, 2026. But they might go into some additional details too. Like notes from a nurse, physician assistant, and Ole, or delayed medical records alone are not enough.

What’s worse is if the NCAA keeps delaying its decision, then Trinidad Chambliss might not be able to declare for the NFL draft either, as the last date is January 14th, 2026. However, despite all the scares, Chambliss isn’t losing hope and is leaning towards faith. Let’s wait and see if Chambliss’s resilience grants him another season with Ole Miss or not!