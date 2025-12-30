Trinidad Chambliss Says He’s No Longer Allowed to Communicate with Lane Kiffin After LSU QB News

Lane Kiffin is a reason why Trinidad Chambliss is the star he is today. But the duo, who were once inseparable, are now members of two rival sides. Kiffin had already delivered a tough blow by being axed from coaching his passion project in the playoffs. Now, Chambliss revealed that Ole Miss players have taken their bitterness a step forward.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t think that’s even allowed right now,” the QB said on December 30, when asked about being in contact with Kiffin.

The dramatic battle between Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin refuses to end even in his absence at Oxford. Now the head coach of LSU, Kiffin continued to fight back by taking most of his staff and players with him to LSU.

ADVERTISEMENT

And in doing so, he might have scored a strategic win in QB Austin Simmons. The backup QB hasn’t declared his decision to transfer out of Ole Miss yet. But he’s been in that role for 2 seasons now, and a golden opportunity awaits him at LSU. According to The Sporting News, Kiffin could target Simmons if he does enter the portal. The Tigers require a new QB1, and with Lane Kiffin in the picture, Simmons might score a jackpot.

This is a developing story…