Trinidad Chambliss’ $6M Ole Miss Decision Pays Off as QB Makes Huge Purchase

A few months back, Trinidad Chambliss was just trying to get through an ice storm in Oxford with no power and no proper place to stay. Now, after choosing Ole Miss again and backing that call with a $6 million NIL return, the quarterback has signed for his first home in the same town.

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On May 8, the $6 million Rebel was signing closing papers for his first home in Oxford, Mississippi, as he thanked the local community and the people involved in the process via the Grove Collective, the university’s NIL organization.

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“Proud to always be able to call Oxford home,” he said. “Huge thank you to @jorgemansiv, @mstitlegroup, @haymanslaw for guiding me through the process of buying my first home. Couldn’t have asked for a better first closing experience! Here’s to STAYIN’ IN THE SIP!”

To think he was crashing with Ole Miss QBs coach, Joe Judge, because the January ice storm in Mississippi left him with no power, heat, or electricity. Now he’s officially a homeowner, something that his decision to return to Ole Miss for another year brought him.

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Many people felt Trinidad Chambliss could have left for the NFL after becoming one of the biggest breakout stars in college football last season. He arrived as a former Division II QB from Ferris State as a backup. But when he got his chance, he became too good to be kept off the field. By the end of the season, he had thrown for 3,937 yards, accounted for 4,464 total yards, and led the Rebels to the greatest season in school history.

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Ole Miss won 13 games for the first time, reached the CFP semifinal, and produced 7,345 yards of total offense. Anyone could’ve fed off that momentum by entering the NFL draft. But Trinidad Chambliss doubled down on the Rebels even if he had to fight with the NCAA for his eligibility.

For months, the NCAA attempted to block Trinidad Chambliss from returning for another season, turning his offseason into a stressful legal battle over the NCAA’s five-year rule. When a Mississippi judge ruled the NCAA acted in “bad faith” and cleared him to play, he admitted the relief was instant.

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“Man, it was a weight lifted off my shoulders,” he said. “I could finally relax and focus on Ole Miss spring ball, focus on where our team needs to go in the right direction for next year. Not have to deal with all that news and seeing articles with my name pop up with the NCAA. So, it was definitely great to see. I’m just glad that it all worked out.”

Likewise, with the Rebels’ fanbase, he was already the driving force behind the best offense the Rebels had ever produced. Also, under normal circumstances, QBs coming off playoff appearances and Heisman attention usually leave for the NFL Draft. He could’ve even followed Lane Kiffin to LSU. But why leave now when you’re winning on all sides?

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Trinidad Chambliss’ $6 million Ole Miss decision

A college QB can now make more money staying in school than immediately entering the NFL. That’s the reality Trinidad Chambliss looked at. According to The Athletic’s David Ubben, he is expected to earn between $5 million and $6 million in NIL money this season at Ole Miss.

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“Chambliss is expected to make between $5 million-$6 million this season at Ole Miss,” he said. “Only the first 11 picks in this year’s draft will make more than $5 million in the first year of their contract, according to Spotrac. If Chambliss was a second- or third-round draft pick, his salary would range from $1.2 million to $2.35 million as a rookie.”

Trinidad Chambliss still sounds surprised by how fast that transformation happened.

“I have a financial adviser, I have an agent, I have a marketing agency,” he said during a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

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That’s a completely different life from the one he had at Ferris State, where he remembered carefully setting his budget to make it through two weeks.

“It was, okay, I have $100 to spend on my groceries for these two weeks,” he added. “It’s just wild to see the first check hit, and it’s like, ‘Wow, I have that much money.’ That’s crazy.”

That’s probably why the Oxford house purchase feels so big, because it shows how dramatically his life changed in just over a year.