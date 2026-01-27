Trinidad Chambliss Takes Final Step to Save College Career Amid Major NFL Draft Update

When Diego Pavia won his extra year of eligibility, it sparked optimism across college football. But Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss learned that the path isn’t easy. Chambliss applied for a medical waiver to secure a sixth year, only for the NCAA to turn it down, citing insufficient documentation related to his 2022 problem. Still, the fight isn’t over. His legal team continues to press the issue.

And on Tuesday, they identified a potential loophole they believe could challenge the NCAA’s ruling. Chambliss’ attorneys, led by Tom Mars, added some flair to it. In their legal memorandum against the NCAA, they leaned on a John Grisham reference, specifically The Rainmaker, to frame their argument.

In the novel, a shady insurance company follows a simple playbook: deny every claim upfront, no matter how valid, to save money. Only when claimants lawyer up does the company actually review the case. Chambliss’ legal team says the NCAA operates the same way. They issue automatic denials first and only take a closer look when challenged in court.

They argue the NCAA’s rejection of Chambliss’ sixth-year waiver was “arbitrary and capricious” and was unfair, despite proper medical papers. Back in 2022, when Chambliss was at Division II Ferris State, he didn’t see the field at all. According to his lawyers, he was fighting with lingering respiratory issues and post-COVID problems that eventually required a tonsil removal surgery.

And to be very honest, that clearly qualifies him for a medical hardship waiver. The NCAA denied, saying the documentation didn’t prove an “incapacitating injury or illness” under its guidelines. Chambliss’ team pushed back hard, noting they submitted 91 pages of medical records, along with doctors’ notes and even a coach’s email backing the claim. Their argument: the NCAA misapplied its own standards.

About ten days ago, on January 16, 2026, the legal fight escalated into a lawsuit filed in Lafayette County Chancery Court in Mississippi. The choice of state court was deliberate. Chambliss’ attorneys are seeking a preliminary injunction that would allow him to play in the 2026 season while the decision is being made. A hearing on that injunction is set for February 12.

The Rainmaker reference helps make a complex legal argument easier to digest. It draws public and media attention and paints the NCAA in an unflattering light. Legally, the core claim is an unfair breach of contract. Yes, the reference doesn’t guarantee a win. But the stakes are tremendous. Trinidad Chambliss could enter the pros, sure. But if the NCAA shuts the door again, he’d likely go as a Day 3 pick.

Chambliss’ draft stock hangs in the balance

A projected Day 3 label just doesn’t sit right for a QB like Trinidad Chambliss. And especially when you look at how his career has unfolded. Chambliss wasn’t even supposed to be the guy at Ole Miss. But when starter Austin Simmons went down, he was thrown into the fire. However, he somehow exceeded every expectation. He stabilized the offense and then some, finishing the season with 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and only three interceptions, plus 527 rushing yards and eight more scores.

The accolades started to pile up with SEC Newcomer of the Year and All-SEC Second Team. That’s why the Day 3 projection isn’t satisfying for him. Right now, that’s what grades are. But give Chambliss another year of polish, and his draft stock could boost. Another full SEC season could make him into a legitimate first-round stamp for the 2027 draft. And ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller is backing that fact.

“The 6-foot, 200-pounder is an electric playmaker with excellent touch and velocity off RPO action,” Miller wrote. “Working more in the pocket under pressure should be his focus if he plays college football in 2026, but Chambliss looks like a Round 1 prospect.”

So, the legal battle will also affect Chambliss’ career prospects in professional football. Whether he still gets to play college football or departs underdeveloped to the pros will be interesting to witness.