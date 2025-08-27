Triple Blow for Alabama as Trouble Rocks Kalen DeBoer’s Camp at the Wrong Time

Kalen DeBoer heads into Tallahassee facing far more uncertainty than he hoped for at this stage of the season. If the Crimson Tide had spent the preseason scripting how to roll its offense into a hostile opener, that plan did not include a highlight reel of walking wounded. Senior running back Jam Miller, the team’s top returning rusher, is a definite scratch after “suffering an upper-body injury in Saturday’s scrimmage.” He’s not expected back until Alabama’s SEC opener at Georgia, leaving a major gap in a running back rotation designed to keep defenses on their heels.

Alabama’s running game isn’t the only part of the attack hobbling toward Saturday. Starting right guard Jaeden Roberts remains “still uncertain, given what he’s experiencing in the protocol and process,” head coach Kalen DeBoer told Monday’s press conference. He’s making progress, but DeBoer was clear that they’ll “have to wait and see” if Roberts can clear concussion protocol in time for kickoff. That’s more than just a technical note; Roberts has started 21 games over the last two years, a tone-setter on a line tasked with protecting a new starting quarterback. If Roberts can’t answer the bell, Rutgers transfer Geno VanDeMark is ticketed for the role and has seen plenty of first-team reps with Roberts sidelined in camp.

The Tide’s defense has troubles of its own. During Tuesday’s practice, senior captain and nose tackle Tim Keenan suffered a lower-body injury, instantly putting his status in doubt. As SidelinesBama posted on X, “Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer says DL Tim Keenan will ‘probably not’ be fully ready to go for Florida State this Saturday.” DeBoer also made clear the staff is “still trying to gather information on it.” With Keenan central to Alabama’s ability to clog running lanes in Kane Wommack’s scheme, his possible absence shifts enormous responsibility to sophomore James Smith, who’s listed as the No. 2 nose tackle on the preseason depth chart.

For a team touted for its depth, Alabama is already tapping into its reserves before the first snap. Behind Miller, sophomores Richard Young and Daniel Hill are positioned to handle the bulk of the running game; both flashed promise last year but lack the experience and game-shaping ability of a healthy Miller. On the line, VanDeMark’s plug-and-play ability is a comfort, but there are real concerns about communication and chemistry when replacing a multi-year starter like Roberts in Week 1.

Ultimately, three projected starters in doubt for the opener is the kind of challenge programs expect to face in early November, not late August. The coaching staff, led by DeBoer, insists the lineup shuffling hasn’t thrown preparations off course and that confidence in Alabama’s bench is well placed. Still, for all its talent, there are limits to what adjustments and the next-man-up mentality can do, especially when crucial leadership might be pacing the sideline rather than anchoring the huddle. The only certainty is that Alabama’s resilience will get an early, unwelcome stress test under the lights in Tallahassee.

Alabama’s spotlight and Florida State’s growing opportunity

The build-up to Week 1 has made it crystal clear: Alabama’s trip to Tallahassee is a sellout locally, but it isn’t being treated as the main event nationally. All 67,000 tickets at the freshly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium have sold out, with Florida State’s official X account confirming, “Saturday’s season opener is SOLD OUT. Student ticket lottery will open today at noon and close tomorrow (Tuesday) at noon.” The local demand is unquestionable and echoes a fanbase desperate to return to relevance and celebrate their stadium’s $265 million facelift. Yet, when the national conversation turns to Week 1 matchups, Ohio State–Texas and LSU–Clemson command far more airplay and attention.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is about perception. The media has built a narrative where Alabama is expected to take care of business with ease, opening as a 13.5-point favorite and widely cast as simply tuning up for SEC play. ESPN moved Lee Corso’s final College GameDay appearance to Columbus instead of honoring his deep ties to Florida State, which says plenty about where broadcast energy and storytelling are focused. The chosen ABC TV crew for Alabama–Florida State, while professional, isn’t the typical “A-list” announcing team reserved for college football’s biggest games.

But this dismissive national narrative is increasingly out of step with reality. Alabama enters Saturday missing three key starters, including their lead running back and a starting guard, and facing uncertainty along the defensive front. Those injuries shift momentum toward Florida State, which is unveiling a revamped roster and stadium and introducing Tony White’s aggressive 3-3-5 defense. Suddenly, the ‘easy win’ script for Alabama looks vulnerable. With questions swirling around both programs and a fired-up Tallahassee crowd, it’s hard to ignore the possibility that this overlooked matchup could flip the script and deliver genuine drama, potentially surprising a national audience that’s not paying close enough attention.