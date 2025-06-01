Triple Threat Confirmed for Arch Manning’s Successor as Steve Sarkisian Receives Ultimatum

For Steve Sarkisian, it’s always about being ready. From Arch Manning backing up Quinn Ewers to Manning taking over, he’s now preparing for the post-Arch era. And the Longhorns thought they’d secured the future. Thought. But now, three of college football’s biggest sharks—Ohio State, LSU, and Oregon—are circling, and they smell blood. Because when you land a top quarterback early, the pressure isn’t over—it’s just getting started.

The name at the center of it all? Dia Bell. The 6’2”, 200-pound QB from American Heritage (FL) committed to Texas on June 17, 2024, and instantly became the crown jewel of the Longhorns’ 2026 class. He’s ranked No. 2 among pocket passers and No. 9 overall in the ESPN 300. A commitment like that usually silences the noise. But instead, it cranked the volume.

On the Ultimate College Football Podcast, Tom Loy laid it out: “Let’s go with Texas quarterback commit Dia Bell…we have seen this kid grow up. 6’2″, 215, 2,600 passing yards, 29 TDs, six picks, 71% completion percentage. This is a kid that’s fired up to be a Longhorn and he’s all in with them. But there are some schools lingering. We’ve got Ohio State, LSU, and Oregon which was a top contender when he first picked the Longhorns. So keep an eye on those three.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bell’s resume? As a junior: 2,597 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 71% completion rate—plus 561 rushing yards and five TDs on the ground. He’s not just a pocket passer—he’s a dual-threat sniper who can ghost defenders in open space. That mix of athleticism and poise helped him earn Florida’s 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year. But he’s also already bounced back from a leg injury that ended his playoff run last fall. Today? No brace. No limp. Just bombs and broken ankles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wasserman NFL (@wassermannfl) Expand Post

Dia Bell isn’t just a quarterback—he’s a brand. His NIL presence already includes Gatorade and Leaf Trading Cards deals, which is wild for a junior. He’s also been vocal about recruiting others to Texas, like five-star OT Felix Ojo, telling media: “I’m recruiting the heck out of him.”

Bell may be “all in,” but he’s also keeping the lines open. “LSU, Georgia, Ohio State are the three probably that are still trying to recruit,” Bell said back in March. “I still take their calls, I like to hear what they have to say cause the world we live in, with college football, coaches can end up anywhere the next day, so I like to make sure I keep in contact with those coaches.”

Translation? Sarkisian doesn’t just have to keep Bell committed—he has to keep him convinced. Bell’s not just betting on Texas—he’s betting on Sark and his future roster. Which means if the Longhorns slip up or someone else makes a better offer—the door’s cracked. This is the quiet ultimatum. No one says it out loud, but everyone knows the unspoken rule: Win now. Build the roster. Or risk losing your future QB1 before he even plays a snap. Why? Because the Buckeyes are already trying to steal him. As Loy wrote for Horns247, “It’s going to take a lot to flip him from the Longhorns. But the Buckeyes continue to try and chip away.” Meanwhile, Sarkisian is eyeing a flip for his own Longhorns.

Texas Longhorns still in the mix for 5-Star USC commit

While Bell’s presence is creating buzz, Texas isn’t done trying to build around him—starting with 5-star TE Mark Bowman, who committed to USC in late May. But Bowman’s story isn’t over yet. Despite being a headliner in USC’s stacked 2026 class (which already has 27 commits), Bowman still plans to take his official visit to Texas on June 6th. And the Longhorns are far from done pushing.

Before he chose USC, Bowman had Texas and Georgia in hot pursuit. Georgia has faded out. That leaves Sarkisian with a clean lane to flip the script, especially if Bell’s recruiting pitch lands the right way. Imagine Bowman picturing himself catching touchdowns from Bell in burnt orange—that visual alone could move the needle.

Bowman’s résumé? Serious business. 6’4”, 225 pounds. 32 catches, 435 yards, eight touchdowns in 2023 while helping Mater Dei win a national title. He averaged 13.6 yards per grab, lined up all over the field, and earned second-team MaxPreps All-American honors. His ceiling? Think Brock Bowers. “He has a chance to finish as the highest-rated tight end to come out of California in at least the last decade,” 247Sports’ Greg Biggins said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s not light praise. And it’s why Texas isn’t giving up on him. If they can flip Bowman, it won’t just be a massive pickup—it’ll also show Bell and other targets that Texas is serious about building an offense with real NFL upside.

But with all that momentum comes pressure. The kind that doesn’t go away just because you’ve landed a five-star. The kind that builds when Ohio State and LSU are whispering in your QB’s ear and when Oregon’s desperate to bounce back from losing Jared Curtis. The kind where one wrong step—a sloppy season, a late collapse, a coaching shakeup—could send the whole thing sideways.

That’s why this offseason matters more than ever. Steve Sarkisian’s not just coaching a team—he’s managing a brand, a vision, and a future QB room that’s under a national microscope. The post-Arch Manning chapter is being written right now. And if he gets it wrong, Texas won’t just lose a few recruits—they’ll lose the storyline.