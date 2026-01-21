Trolls Mount as Carson Beck Predicted to Rank High in NFL Draft Before Combine 2026

Essentials Inside The Story Carson Beck’s efficiency spike hasn’t shifted how draft rooms talk.

Arizona’s quarterback picture quietly sharpens scrutiny around Beck’s ceiling.

Fan backlash intensifies as No. 3 projection collides with draft boards.

Hard work silences bad-mouthing, but that’s not the case with Miami quarterback Carson Beck. Despite taking Miami to the finals and losing with a close margin of 21-27, Carson Beck’s top NFL prediction is taking a hit by fans. As they continue to poke holes in his projection, questioning his ceiling.

As per sports odds, Polymarket Sports tweeted that Carson Beck is projected to go as the No. 3 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals hold that pick and desperately need a quarterback who can push their fate.

“This would be the Cardinals’ GM’s last draft if he takes Beck 3rd overall,” a fan said on X over the idea of bringing Beck to the Cardinals.

Despite the doubt, Carson Beck’s resume speaks volumes about his excellence. As he ended his 2025 season, he completed 72.4% of passes for 3813 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He plays as a classic passer with smooth, repeatable mechanics and a quick release. He also worked on his interceptions, as he threw only a single one against Ole Miss.

This 6’4”, 220-pound pocket passer played 50 college games, logged 2,840 snaps, and earned an overall NFL Draft Buzz grade of 84.8, ranking fourth among quarterbacks. His profile reflects classic drop-back passer strength with a solid 4.84 forty-yard dash.

The Cardinals haven’t won their division since 2015. They already lost Kyler Murray to a foot injury, and Jacoby Brissett’s contract goes till 2026. So the team really needs a new face. Beck was already a highly regarded draft prospect entering 2024 when he was at Georgia, but his later struggles, 12 interceptions, and a torn UCL pushed him further down.

He did come up strong at Miami, but the problem remains. His interceptions are the same as last year, 12, and when Beck goes through poor judgment, that costs costly turnovers. His four interceptions against Louisville and then his one interception with a late deep throw that Indiana picked off ended Miami’s championship hopes.

So, is it really a risk the Arizona Cardinals are willing to take? Well, the skepticism remains among the evaluators, as on the NFL Mock Draft Database consensus board, Beck ranks No. 99, projecting as a late third- or early fourth-round pick and the sixth quarterback in his class. Even ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. described him as a “late day two, early day three” type player.

Now, players like Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza are there in the draft, but the Raiders are already behind him. On top of it, they hold the first position. So, after Dante Moore decides to return to college, Carson Beck seems like a perfect option for the Cardinals. As the quarterback room this year is already thin, with players like Ty Simpson having just 15 career starts.

Let’s not forget that inconsistencies don’t mean the player is bad. Just take quarterback Joe Burrow’s example, whose college journey was filled with ups and downs from Ohio State to LSU. But he became one of the NFL’s best QBs, winning NFL MVP and leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl. Yet fans aren’t buying the idea of him going No. 3 overall.

Fans can’t make peace with Carson Beck’s first-round buzz

There’s no doubt that Carson Beck has had one of the most inconsistent two seasons. But he has also shown immense production. He went from a 64.7% completion rate in Georgia to a 72.4% completion rate in a year. All that came in while missing spring practice, when players get time to develop chemistry with other players. But this fan doesn’t seem to believe in Beck’s caliber: “Absolutely no way he goes third overall. None!”

Then there’s another fan joining in the same rant, expressing their doubts on Carson Beck’s production. “No shot he goes third overall. Seems like the easiest fade ever 👀.” But let’s not forget he has started in 43 games in college football and will bring in a lot of experience to the Cardinals team.

Looking at his potential mid-season in October, Fox Sports put his name in the QBs who deserve first-round consideration in their 2026 NFL draft. Especially because of his four-score performance against Florida, something that Heisman Trophy voters look for in a player. But fans are not buying the idea of taking him in as an asset but as a liability, as this X user said: “Kinda sure placement to stack some gain.”

Well, if not Carson Beck, then Arizona might also bring in Trinidad Chambliss, Ty Simpson, or Garrett Nussmeier, but everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses, so even top QBs in college can flinch hard in the NFL. For now, fans are on the “zero chance this happens” stance for Beck’s situation. So, let’s see if the Cardinals make their move to get him in.