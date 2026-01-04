Trouble Brews for Notre Dame as New Marcus Freeman Intel Surfaces After Giants Move Out of Picture

Essentials Inside The Story Rumors surrounding Marcus Freeman and the NFL teams.

The Irish head coach's commitment to the program.

An announcement that calmed the nerves at South Bend.

For the last few weeks, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman was heavily linked to a job in the pros. While the Giants’ rumor was circulating through December, the Irish head coach announced his decision to stay at South Bend. However, that hasn’t ended interest from NFL teams in one of the most exciting head coaches in college football.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are the three NFL franchises that are reportedly interested in Marcus Freeman.

“Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman seriously considered making the jump to the NFL, with multiple teams reaching out to gauge his interest, according to league sources,” Russini wrote in her report. “Though Freeman ultimately announced he’s staying at Notre Dame, there’s a strong belief around the league that this won’t be the last time his name is connected to NFL opportunities. The Giants, Titans, and Browns all had internal discussions about Freeman, as did the Pittsburgh Steelers (in the event longtime coach Mike Tomlin decided to step away).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the Giants and Titans fired their head coaches during the midseason and have been seeking a perfect match who can bring out the best in their physical, hard-hitting brand of football. On the other hand, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is on the hot seat after consecutive last-place finishes in the AFC North. A new leader, like Freeman, who has a proven record, could help them reinvigorate the locker room while also maintaining the same defensive emphasis.

Pittsburgh looks partially engaged, as Freeman’s conversation could only develop when Mike Tomlin steps down, which has been an annual debate for the last few seasons. They are a team that doesn’t take coaches lightly, as they have only had three coaching changes since 1969.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, they are about to face their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in a playoffs-or-go-home matchup tonight. If the Steelers lose the game and miss out on the playoffs despite having a considerable lead throughout the season, Tomlin could face an axce.

The high interest in Freeman is mainly due to his immense success with Notre Dame. Freeman has gone 43–12 in just over four seasons at Notre Dame. He stepped in to coach the Irish in their final 2021 game after Brian Kelly left for LSU and then took over the job full-time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But, luckily for Notre Dame, none of these teams had a chance to steal Freeman, as the head coach has already announced his interest in remaining committed to the Fighting Irish.

Marcus Freeman denied NFL rumors

Last month, the Giants and Titans rumors were heavily linked to Marcus Freeman, especially after Notre Dame was controversially excluded from the playoff seeding. However, the Notre Dame head coach, after a prolonged silence, wrote, “2026…run it back Go Irish,” in a post to X on December 29, denying the NFL rumors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proclamation came less than three weeks after the Fighting Irish AD Pete Bevacqua assured his commitment to keep Freeman for a longer time.

“One of my main obligations and responsibilities to this university is to make sure Marcus wakes up every day knowing that he is supported and valued by Notre Dame,” Bevacqua said Dec. 9. “I can say with 100% certainty he feels that way.”

After the confirmation was given, Sports Illustrated reported that Freeman signed a contract extension with a “top-tier” compensation package that runs through 2031, adding one year to his deal. This brought an end to the rumors surrounding the Giants and Titans.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it would be interesting to see if the other three teams in conversation could persuade Freeman to jump ship for the NFL with an attractive deal.