Trouble for Kyle Whittingham as Michigan Legacy Recruit Makes Big Ten Rival Announcement

Kyle Whittingham’s recruiting efforts at Ann Arbor are seeing challenges from powerhouses in his conference. Just a day after he pursued a target with legacy ties to his program, another Big Ten program jumped in the race to land the 4-star recruit.

Michigan’s priority DB target and Lake Nona’s standout DB Charles Woodson Jr. received an offer from Oregon. Woodson Jr. is a 4-star recruit of the 2027 class and the 26th-ranked safety. More than the priority target, he is Michigan’s legacy recruit.

Woodson Jr. is the son of Michigan legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, who played for the Wolverines in the 1990s, won the Heisman Trophy, and was a three-time All-Big Ten selection. He was the No. 4 overall pick of the Oakland Raiders and was the Super Bowl XLV champion with the Green Bay Packers.

The move came within a day after Kyle Whittingham and multiple Michigan staff visited Woodson Jr. to make an aggressive push in landing a commitment, per Brice Marich of 247Sports. The DB told the publication about Wolverines HC Whittingham visiting him on Thursday, January 29, and what that means to him.

“I mean, it was crazy because, like, that was the head coach sitting across from me, so it just means a lot,” Woodson Jr. told Marich of 247 Sports about Whittingham’s visit.

