Trouble Looms for Lane Kiffin as Jordan Seaton Faces New Career Crossroads Amid Family Interference

Lane Kiffin and Dan Lanning have been racing against each other to win over the top prize in the portal, Jordan Seaton. Seaton entered the transfer portal roughly ten days ago but hasn’t announced his commitment yet. And with each day that passes, both coaches grow more antsy. Unfortunately for Kiffin, Lanning might be getting the last laugh on this one.

Despite Kiffin and Lanning going the extra mile to land Jordan Seaton in their camps, the star left tackle has yet to announce his decision. But that doesn’t mean that programs will keep waiting for him, which puts Kiffin in a spot. Seaton has missed LSU’s spring enrollment date, January 20. It means that Seaton won’t be able to play in spring football. On the other hand, Oregon will begin spring practice on March 30, giving Seaton ample time to make his decision. It looks like the Tigers are losing their charm on him.

LSU has a starting quarterback in Sam Leavitt, for whom Kiffin had to personally launch a poaching attempt. LSU now needs Jordan Seaton to protect him, who will be a key source of protection for Leavitt. The OT has an impressive 91.4 pass protection grade from PFF, which shows how important he is in the passing attack. Kiffin flew to Atlanta, Seaton’s home, right before the enrollment date. But with no word from the OT, the buzz that surrounded his move to Baton Rouge seems to be waning.

And in the meantime, Dan Lanning has practically called checkmate on Lane Kiffin.

Oregon also desperately needs a left tackle as elite as Jordan Seaton because Dante Moore is a pure pocket passer and needs protection more than anyone else. Lanning’s recruitment efforts took a hit after OT canceled his Oregon visit, which was scheduled right after LSU. But Lanning and OL coach A’lique Terry made a midnight trip to Atlanta to make up for that miss. With this move, the Oregon head coach might have scored a win similar to how Lane Kiffin landed Sam Leavitt.

LSU and Oregon are also willing to pay big to recruit him. According to Tigers insider Garland Gillen, the elite left tackle’s asking price is between a whopping $4-5 million. Quarterbacks are the ones who demand such prices, but talents like Seaton seem to be breaking these norms. He missed the last three Colorado games because of an injury but was still able to finish with 541 snaps while allowing 5 QB pressures, one sack, and zero quarterback hits. Seaton secured a second-team All-Big 12 honor for his efforts. No wonder he’s in so much demand.

Despite Seaton being undecided, Lanning might have to thank Seaton’s uncle for him to still be in the mix of his recruitment.

Jordan Seaton and his uncle are on different sides in this recruiting battle

Some who have been following the Jordan Seaton saga closely, like Locked On LSU’s Matt Moscona, believe that the OT has committed to LSU. The popular belief is that Seaton’s pick is LSU, but his uncle, who is acting as his representative during his recruitment, is pushing for Oregon. According to LSU insider CJ, the latter told Seaton to “take the meeting with Oregon and keep his options open.”

The OT’s uncle seems to be a big influence in this matter. Seaton even announced on social media that anyone who approaches schools or the media that isn’t him or his uncle should not be entertained. The latter’s efforts are something that Dan Lanning is thankful for. Maybe the uncle’s inclination towards Oregon reschedules the cancelled visit.

Both Lane Kiffin and Dan Lanning are expert recruiters, and their programs have all the juice necessary to woo Jordan Seaton. But it’s the Ducks who seem to be gaining on the top talent, aided by the uncle’s preference for them over the Tigers.