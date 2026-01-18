Trouble Mounts for Pete Golding as Ole Miss Starter Quietly Visits SEC Rival Without Entering Transfer Portal

Multiple Ole Miss sources have allegedly accused Lane Kiffin of leaking NIL contract details and term sheets through agents connected to transfer portal signees. It was an apparent effort to destabilize his former program’s locker room. The fallout was immediate. Linebacker TJ Dottery entered the transfer portal shortly after the leak. And now it appears the damage may be spreading to other key players on Pete Golding’s roster.​

The latest troubling sign came Friday morning when star Ole Miss defensive lineman William Echoles posted a photo on Snapchat showing he was on LSU’s campus, according to college football writer CJ. The post featured a black car with two tiger emojis as the caption and a location tag for Louisiana State University. It was a clear indicator that Echoles is at least exploring his options in Baton Rouge despite not having entered the transfer portal.

For Golding, this visit should set off alarm bells. Echoles hasn’t officially entered the portal. It means this appears to be an unofficial visit or backdoor conversation happening while he’s still technically committed to Oxford. Moreover, this would also come under the tampering rules of the transfer portal.

This is a developing story…