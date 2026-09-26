Trouble Mounts for Trinidad Chambliss & Arch Manning as Paul Finebaum Names Underrated SEC Athlete a Major Heisman Threat

The Heisman race is already gathering momentum, with Trinidad Chambliss, Arch Manning and Jeremiah Smith emerging as prominent contenders. But while the conversation revolves around these familiar names, veteran CFB insider Paul Finebaum has identified another player who could make the race considerably more competitive.

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Ahead of the Ole Miss-Florida clash, Paul Finebaum was asked on SEC Network whether Jadan Baugh has a legitimate shot at the Heisman Trophy. Having already met the running back’s parents, Finebaum backed Baugh’s candidacy.

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“If Florida wins today and can go on the road next week, I think he will emerge into the Heisman race. And the reason why today is so important is that the Heisman favorite is on the other side. You shut him down, Jadan goes crazy, which he’s capable of, because he is the best running back in the country,” said Finebaum.

Entering Week 4, Trinidad Chambliss topped On3’s Heisman Trophy poll, followed by Kamario Taylor and Darian Mensah. Malachi Toney and Jeremiah Smith rounded out the top five, while Jadan Baugh ranked sixth.

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A victory over Ole Miss could significantly boost Baugh’s Heisman prospects, especially with the No. 21 Gators facing the fourth-ranked Rebels. A standout performance against such a highly ranked opponent could prove crucial to his campaign, and Baugh has the tools to pull off the upset.

With 458 rushing yards, Baugh ranks second nationally and shares the lead in touchdowns with eight. He has been the driving force behind Florida’s 3-0 start, and his next challenge could be his biggest yet.

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Ole Miss has struggled against the run, surrendering 159 yards per game, giving Baugh an opportunity to turn the game on its head and lead the Gators to a statement win.

While Ole Miss secured a win against LSU, the Tigers exposed their vulnerability against the run last week, surrendering 172 rushing yards and two touchdowns. With the Gators capable of creating lanes up front, Baugh has an opportunity to deliver another standout performance and strengthen his Heisman case.

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On top of that, Baugh is setting his sights on the Heisman Trophy, openly declaring his ambition to win college football’s most prestigious individual honour ahead of the clash.

“It’s just a statement,” Baugh said. “Me and my teammates been pushing for me and our program for a long time. With those guys on the O-line, the wide receivers, and the quarterbacks behind me, I feel like I can do anything I put my mind to.

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“My mom and my dad always tell me to stay humble. My dad’s been sending me the Heisman Trophy each Monday. I see it each and every day. He says, ‘Go get me that’.

Baugh’s father, Corey Bryant, has played a significant role in his football career and was one of the reasons he chose to join the Gators. Interestingly, Bryant was a high school football player himself and once played against former Florida head coach Billy Napier. With his father eager to see him win the Heisman Trophy, Baugh could be even more motivated to chase the prestigious award.

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In addition to that, winning the Heisman would mark another personal milestone for Baugh, as the last running back to claim the award was Derrick Henry in 2015, playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

With Baugh continuing to break records in the 2026 season, he is building a stronger case for the trophy. However, his chances of winning will ultimately depend on Florida’s performance.