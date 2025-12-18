True Reason Behind Jake Merklinger’s Tennessee Decision Confirmed — and It Has Nothing to Do With Joey Aguilar

For Josh Heupel, the quarterback room is quickly turning into a revolving door, and the latest departure reveals a deeper issue on the depth chart that has little to do with the current starter. Backup quarterback Jake Merklinger has decided to enter the transfer portal. With uncertainty surrounding Joey Aguilar’s future, the head coach may have to look for two QBs.

Merklinger joined the Vols as the No. 201 overall prospect (12th-best QB) in the 2023 class. The Savannah, Ga., native was a four-star recruit out of Calvary Day High School. In his freshman season of 2024, Merklinger was the third option in the quarterback room and appeared in two games.

However, things changed when Nico Iamaleava abruptly left the program, leaving Merklinger to fight with true freshman George MacIntyre for the starting role. But Josh Heupel brought Joey Aguilar from UCLA, turning it into a three-way competition. Aguilar eventually won the starting role, but what hurt Merklinger’s growth was that he was again pushed to the QB3 role behind Aguilar and MacIntyre.

According to insider Joey Petersen, the coaching staff informed Merklinger that they saw George ahead of him in the pecking order for the next year. That means that for a third year in a row, Merklinger will not see consistent playing time, thereby hampering his growth as a quarterback.

During his time at Tennessee, Merklinger completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He became the sixth Vols player who’d enter the portal once it opens on January 2. The list includes LB Brenden Anes, safety Marcus Goree, edge Kellen Lindstrom, DL Jamal Wallace, and safety Boo Carter.

When it comes to the QB position, Joey Aguilar’s situation is different from that of Merklinger. It stems from an NCAA eligibility dispute after the association counted his junior college seasons toward his eligibility, potentially ruling him ineligible for next season. Aguilar filed a lawsuit challenging that decision, a situation similar to Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s case. Pavia was granted an injunction by a federal judge, restoring his eligibility and shielding both him and his program from penalties if the ruling is later overturned. If he doesn’t get a favorable ruling, Aguilar’s college career will be over with the bowl game.

Joey Aguilar discusses his last game for the Vols

Even with the uncertainty around his future, Joey Aguilar remained composed in the pre-bowl press conference.

“I’m blessed to go out there and play it one more time, and if it’s my last game or not, I’m excited to go out there with this team one more time,” Aguilar said during a media day. “Grateful for the coaches and the program, the community for accepting me this year, and just one more time to go out there and show up.”

If Aguilar’s lawsuit is resolved in his favor, he would gain an additional year of eligibility at Tennessee. Combined with the signing of five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon from Grimsley High School in the 2026 class, the Volunteers will emerge with strong quarterback depth next season.

That would be very helpful for the advantage Josh Heupel possesses for the next season to compete for the SEC title.