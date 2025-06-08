Tua Tagovailoa’s Father Makes Big Move for $140M College Football Program to Secure Family Member’s Future

Family legacy is no joke in college football. Just look at Dylan Raiola, who packed up and moved to Nebraska to carry on his father’s legacy, or Deion Sanders’ boys, who followed him to Jackson State and Colorado to keep the family tradition alive. That’s exactly what Tua Tagovailoa’s father, Galu Tagovailoa, is doing for his son’s former CFB team, bringing in a 4-star offensive tackle in this $140 million powerhouse program. Call it family tradition or a push to secure his family member’s future, Galu is fully committed and all in on this journey.

Alabama’s $140.3 million in revenue during Fiscal Year 2024 ranked third among SEC football programs, behind only Texas ($204.7 million) and Tennessee ($149 million), according to NCAA financial reports obtained by AL.com. This impressive figure, coupled with Alabama’s six national championships, might seem to guarantee a strong recruiting class. But that’s not the case here, as their 2026 class currently has only five commits. That’s changing, though, with Tua Tagovailoa’s father actively convincing his cousin, Honolulu, 6’6 318lb freak Malakai Lee, to join the Crimson Tide.

via Imago Malakai Lee, Source: Instagram

On3’s Steve Wiltfong thinks Alabama has a strong chance of recruiting Lee after inviting Tua Tagovailoa’s parents to meet Lee’s family on campus. “Being in Tuscaloosa for the weekend with my family was awesome,” Lee said. “Galu and Diane Tagovailoa came to hang out with my parents and talk to the other recruits about their process, and that was really cool.” Galu Tagovailoa’s already hard at work, visiting Alabama’s camp and giving a hands-on recruitment push. Now, Malakai Lee’s narrowed his choices to Alabama, Michigan, Texas, and Georgia, sparking a major recruiting battle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Lee’s family affair shows their commitment to this decision. And for now they are all pretty much hooked into the program. “The Bama staff really showed us a good time, and I enjoyed hanging out with the coaches and players. Meeting with Coach Kap [Chris Kapilovic], Coach [Kalen] DeBoer, and Coach [Ryan] Grubb got me really fired up because of the vision they have for Alabama football, and they are very specific about where they see me and have a plan to get me there. Bama is definitely up there for me after this visit,” Lee said.

Malakai Lee is a perfect fit for Kalen DeBoer’s system. Ranked the No. 10 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and Hawaii’s No. 2 overall player, Lee is a consensus 4-star prospect and the No. 139 national recruit. He’s got it all on film: size, athleticism, and instincts. At 6’6″, 325 pounds with verified 36-inch arms and an 85-inch wingspan, he’s a prototype tackle, moving with exceptional fluidity. His footwork, balance, and build allow him to play either side, making him instantly valuable in any scheme.

Lee offers more than just a big-sized athlete; he’s versatile, playing basketball and showcasing the agility recruiters crave. He uses his length masterfully, mirroring pass rushers with ease. On top of that, Malakai’s also aggressive in the run game, consistently driving defenders into the ground. His size, skills, and mentality make him more than a great fit—he’s a potential cornerstone, anchoring Alabama’s line for years. But they aren’t the only team in the mix…

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Malakai Lee’s got a buffet of top-tier teams waiting for him

Alabama’s recruiting efforts are strong, but Georgia’s are relentless. With 12 commits and a 5th national rank, Kirby Smart‘s 2026 class looks quite promising, but they are yet to add an offensive tackle to the roster. They sure have an IOL, Graham Houston from Buford, but they still need more depth. And that’s when Malakai Lee’s commitment becomes crucial for them.

To demonstrate their commitment, offensive line coach Stacy Searels made a second trip to Hawaii last week to see Lee. That’s a significant commitment, and Lee appreciates it. “I was incredibly grateful for the effort,” Lee said. “Georgia knocked it out of the park. They were so caring for me and my family. The southern hospitality in Georgia was great. Then seeing G-Day was awesome too. I got to see the players work and the coaches coach, and then right after the game, Coach [Stacy] Searels was already grading the players like a real game, so that was great to see too. Georgia football is going to be Georgia football, especially under Coach Smart, and it was an overall great experience at Georgia.” Georgia has already lost Jackson Cantwell, as he committed to Miami over them. And Michigan is their new threat.

On the flip side, Michigan also grabs Lee’s attention, especially with the production at his position and the building going on under Sherrone Moore. “Coach [Grant] Newsome and Coach Moore are both super-good offensive line coaches,” Lee said. “That, their offensive line production, and how they develop players there are things I like about Michigan. They offer a great education too. They got Bryce Underwood, a great quarterback, last year too, so there are some big things for me to look at at Michigan.” Well, let’s just say Malakai Lee’s move to Michigan isn’t about NIL, but his interest in them is uncanny as Michigan keeps the ball rolling by getting him on campus for an official visit on June 20, which marks his fourth trip to Ann Arbor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even Michigan’s offensive line coach, Grant Newsome, has made multiple trips, building a strong rapport. These visits might sway Lee towards Michigan, proving their dedication. The Wolverines are playing it smart. With Georgia and Michigan vying for Malakai Lee, the decision is imminent. Let’s wait and see if Alabama can keep their foot strong or not.