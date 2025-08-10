Tulane HC Is Not Sold on Jake Retzlaff as He Comes Clean on New 3-Way QB Battle

The Tulane Green Wave is diving headfirst into its 2025 season prep. With a significant roster turnover, this season marks the second year for the head coach. And the team is still building new leadership across the board. Their spring practice was crucial, showcasing some fresh faces alongside experienced players to bolster a defense that only really found its stride late last season. On the other hand, the quarterback situation is up in the air again as fall camp approaches. HC Jon Sumrall recently brought in Jake Retzlaff.

He is a transfer with an intriguing backstory and coaching connections. But even before he arrived, the existing group showed promise. And that is making the starting job role much more diverse. The amount of dilemma Sumrall is facing at this point cannot be explained. And let us remind you, it’s not just one more QB behind Retzlaff. Two strong contenders are gunning for that top spot. Kadin Semonza and Brendan Sullivan are both right there, breathing down Retzlaff’s neck.

Both have been grinding hard in fall camp and have had a strong presence showing up in Tulane’s latest Saturday scrimmage. As per recent reports posted by sports reporter Jon Sokoloff on X, “the three-man quarterback race between Kadin Semonza, Brendan Sullivan, and Jake Retzlaff has the QB room in a good place. All three guys rotated reps in the scrimmage and have impressed their head coach.” Retzlaff is coming off a strong season at BYU, where he threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns. He joined Tulane’s crowded quarterback room in the summer of 2025 as a walk-on transfer after leaving BYU due to an off-field issue that led to a suspension.

Retzlaff’s experience at a high level in the Big 12 and his co-captaincy at BYU give him a leadership edge that Tulane is counting on to elevate its offense. The Green Wave’s offense has shown noticeable improvement in recent scrimmages, pointing to the benefits of this fierce QB competition. Sumrall said, “This is a challenge to work through because all three guys. I could see them leading our team and us having a shot to win.” What stood out the most was how crisp and fluid everything looked compared to earlier sessions this year. And particularly the spring practices in April, when the offense was still feeling out the playbook and building chemistry. Retzlaff, Semonza, and Sullivan all brought different strengths to the table, pushing each other to elevate their play.

Semonza and Sullivan showed they’re more than capable contenders. The extra reps in this scrimmage helped tighten up decision-making and accuracy. And that translated to cleaner and more effective drives. Sullivan transferred to Tulane in 2025 after stints at two Big Ten schools, Northwestern and Iowa. At Northwestern, Sullivan redshirted his first year in 2021 but went on to see action in multiple games. He completed 1,303 passing yards with 5 touchdowns. He also contributed on the ground with over 257 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. It reveals a dual-threat style that Tulane is eager to tap into.

In 2024, Sullivan moved to Iowa. Although he was not the full-time starter, he still managed 475 passing yards, three touchdowns, and, importantly, 150 rushing yards with four rushing touchdowns. His ability to extend plays with his legs and power through defenders is part of what makes him an exciting option at Tulane. His combination of Big Ten experience, toughness, and playmaking ability is a key part of Tulane’s hope. In order to boost an already improving offense.

Sumrall noted that this collective work, combined with smarter playcalling from the coaching staff. That is allowing Tulane’s offense to be more versatile and harder to predict. He’s cautiously upbeat about the progress but keeps stressing the importance of locking in on this 2025 team. By blocking out distractions and committing to the process until their final game, ideally the conference championship.

Jake Retzlaff’s bodyguard

Though Jake Retzlaff’s starting position is not confirmed yet, there’s still a bit of an edge. And the weapons to protect him are being placed. He is getting some serious protection up front from a remarkable athlete named Shadre Hurst. Hurst is a physical freak and a powerhouse on the interior line. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound former Georgia state heavyweight wrestling champ has been hitting insane strength marks this offseason. That includes a 635-pound trap bar deadlift for reps. That even led head coach Jon Sumrall to call a timeout to keep things in check.

This level of raw power and athleticism means that Hurst provides a tough, punch-back kind of protection that can absorb and redirect the fiercest pass rushes. That gives Retzlaff the kind of pocket security that few Group of Five programs can boast. In practice, the presence of Hurst has been noticeable. He is helping to create better pockets and giving Tulane’s QBs more time to make plays. Even though the offense showed some inconsistency in moments. Like in a recent scrimmage, where the final play showcased Retzlaff connecting with tight end Justyn Reed for a touchdown.

The overall vibe is that this combination of Retzlaff’s skill set and Hurst’s monstrous protection could be a strength to build around. This anchoring by Hurst on the offensive line will be key for Retzlaff as he navigates a competitive QB room. And let’s not forget a demanding schedule. The confidence that comes from knowing an elite blocker is in his corner could be a big boost, helping the quarterback to stay upright and command the offense effectively. After all, protecting the QB is about more than just a big body up front.