Tulane HC Jon Sumrall Confirms Playoffs Motto as He Completes Massive Promise With 3rd Title

Essentials Inside The Story Jon Sumrall soaks it all in

Tulane's sensational gameplay decoded

Tulane's next major opponent

Is there any better ending than a head coach leaving the program after delivering everything he promised during his first conference? That’s precisely what Jon Sumrall did as Tulane cashed in on their AAC championship and locked their spot in the playoffs. The HC was full of emotion after winning his third title.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Right after the game, Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall stood in the middle of the field in his last home appearance and took it all in. Instead of taking credit for leading the Green Wave to back-to-back AAC conference titles, he gave the credit to the players:

“I’m just proud of our players. They’ve stuck together,” a reporter asked how proud he was. “This program is not about a coach, it’s about the players, and always will be. It’s a player-driven team. Good teams can be coach-led. Great teams have to be player-led. Let’s talk a little bit about your players.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s literally a bar. The man has won 3 out of 4 conference championships in just four years as a head coach. This makes him more likable than ever before.

He also gave special praise to Jake Retzlaff, who carried the team to the AAC title in a very short time. Jake Retzlaff was on fire today, completing 13 of 22 passes for 145 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

What turned heads was his rushing game; he ran for 49 yards on 15 carries and scored two rushing touchdowns. Throughout the season, he accounted for a record-breaking 16 rushing touchdowns, 14 passing touchdowns, and just six picks.

He also gave props to his defense for stopping the No. 1 offense in the country, which averages 46 points per game, holding them to a season-low 21 points. The defense forced five turnovers, including three interceptions and one pick-six by Chris Rogers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He also expressed appreciation to both Tulane and Florida for allowing him to coach through the postseason, emphasizing his commitment to his current team.

“The job is not done, and I’ve got work to do. I’ve got to go back tonight because we’re in pursuit of doing something special as a team, and I’d like to thank Tulane and Scott and Florida for allowing me to go back with my guys and finish that job the right way.”

Over his two years at Tulane, Sumrall compiled an 18-7 record, going 11-2 this season alone. He’s achieved everything he promised from his first conference speech, and he ended the night with a heartfelt “Roll Wave!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Next stop? Playoffs!

Who’s Tulane playing next?

The next step is to wait until Sunday, December 7. That’s when the official bracket is released, and everyone finds out who plays whom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team gets to celebrate for now. But their focus will quickly shift to preparing for a top-tier opponent. They’ll face that opponent in just a couple of weeks in the first round.

As the champions of the “Group of Five” conferences, Tulane is expected to be one of the lowest-seeded teams. Likely either the 11th or 12th seed. This means they will probably have to play a strong “Power Four” team. That usually means an SEC or Big Ten squad. It will almost certainly be a road game.

Early predictions suggest they might face teams like the Oregon Ducks. Or potentially get a rematch against the No. 6-ranked Ole Miss Rebels, whom they played earlier this season. The Oregon Ducks have won 24 of their last 25 games at home. That would be one of the most demanding environments to play in college football.

ADVERTISEMENT

We won’t know 100% until the selection show officially announces everything. Regardless of whom they play, the Green Wave is going into the playoffs with a generational run.

It’s an exciting time for the team and its fans as they prepare for the biggest game in the program’s history.