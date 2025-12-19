Tulane Injury Report: Jon Sumrall Gets Surprising Bryce Bohanon Update Before Ole Miss Game

Playoff weekend is finally here, but it also brings injury concerns for teams that battled their way into the 12-team field, and Tulane is no exception. As the Green Wave prepares for its first-round matchup against Ole Miss, head coach Jon Sumrall received cautious news regarding star wide receiver Bryce Bohanon.

He suffered a knee injury during practice ahead of the regular-season finale against Charlotte, putting his status in focus. Still, he remains a crucial piece of Tulane’s explosive passing attack. Make no mistake, if the Green Wave wants a real shot at knocking off an SEC powerhouse like Ole Miss, they’ll need Bohanon at his best.

“Sources have told On3 that wide receiver Bryce Bohanon is expected to warm up and test his availability in pregame,” as per Pete Nakos’ Friday injury report. “The hope is Bohanon, who has 31 catches for 417 yards this season, will be able to be available against Ole Miss.”

This is a developing story