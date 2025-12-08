Tulane Shortlist 2 Playoff Coaches To Replace Jon Sumrall Even Before CFP

Tulane’s playoff high didn’t even last 24 hours. The Green Wave were suddenly a playoff team without a head coach, scrambling to steady the program before the biggest game in school history. But by the weekend, they were already deep into interviews with the two offensive coordinators who could keep their momentum alive, along with one unexpected outside candidate gaining traction.

“UPDATE on Tulane head coach search: Green Wave OC Will Hall & Miami OC Shannon Dawson interviewed in person this weekend,” WDSU’s Sports Director Fletcher Mackel said on X. “I’m told 3 strong candidates remain. MY GUESS on the third is Kennesaw St. HC. Jerry Mack 🤷‍♂️ I’m told an announcement could come as soon as Monday morning.”

Once Sumrall’s exit became official, Dawson’s name shot up the board, and for good reason. He has ties to the state and built one of the most dangerous offenses in the country at Miami, producing back-to-back top-25 scoring units and overseeing the development of No. 1 NFL Draft pick Cam Ward. His system is modern, quarterback-friendly, and proven across multiple stops.

Dawson also has something Tulane desperately values: AAC familiarity. His previous run at Houston gives him a clear understanding of the league’s identity, recruiting footprint, and the type of roster needed to win consistently. Quarterbacks under Dawson tend to flourish, and in an era defined by portal free-for-alls, having a coach who attracts high-end QBs could be Tulane’s biggest edge moving forward.

So, if Dawson comes to Tulane, they might attract top-five-start QBs, knowing Dawson’s resume.

Then there’s Green Wave offensive coordinator Will Hall, who may be the safest and most beloved option in the building. Before his stint at Southern Miss, Hall crafted some of the most productive offenses Tulane has ever seen. Under his direction, the Green Wave shattered their single-season rushing record, produced five 500-yard games, and built the physical identity that carried them into national relevance. His previous head-coaching stop didn’t end gracefully, but inside Tulane’s locker room, Hall still holds strong support. He knows the roster, understands the culture, and has already shown he can maximize the talent in this system. If continuity is the priority, Hall checks every box.

Before that, he also had a successful stint at the Division II level at West Alabama and West Georgia, going 56-20. Tulane’s offense set the program record in rushing yards with 3,162 yards in 2019 under him. And the offense was ranked second in program history with 243.2 rushing yards per game. Under Hall, the offense scored 500 yards five times. So, that stability makes him a perfect fit.

Lastly, there’s a wildcard entry, Kennesaw St. HC Jerry Mack, who might also be on the list. He came to Kennesaw State after serving as a running back coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee. With the Vols, he recorded a 27-12 record. In his first season, the team put up 217.8 rushing yards per game in 2021. Even this year, the Owls went 10-3 under him. While he lacks AAC ties, his ability to establish stability, discipline, and identity makes him an intriguing option for a program trying to avoid a post-Sumrall backslide.

Now, with many names sitting on deck, Tulane created another history.

Tulane and JMU made history by entering the playoffs

The power conference usually claims most of those automatic byes, but this time things turned differently as SEC, Big 12, and Big Ten teams were already locked in, but the problem came with the ACC spot. As a rare five-way tie for second place held back Miami from entering the title game despite holding the highest rank.

Duke got in by winning a tiebreaker based on win percentage. Their win changed the entire picture. As if Virginia had won, they were likely to get the ACC automatic bid, which would have pushed James Madison out, but with Duke’s win, JMU got in, as Duke was an unranked team. And Tulane already won the title game against North Texas.

Miami still got in just because of their head-to-head win against Notre Dame, so that the ACC could at least have one team in the playoffs. After last year’s chaos of giving top four conference champions first-round byes even when they were ranked lower, this time the rule was removed. But with ACC’s confusing tie, things turned in Tulane and James Madison’s favor, giving them a chance to enter the playoffs.

Now, with two G5 teams entering the playoffs, it will be interesting to see if one of them enters the finals.