12,697-YD Buckeye Legend QB Leads 2026 Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame Class

J.T. Barrett’s Ohio State career started because something went wrong. While that sounds strange for a Hall of Fame quarterback, that is how it happened. In 2014, starter Braxton Miller injured his shoulder in training camp. That forced Ohio State to hand the offense to an untested redshirt freshman who saved their season and built an enduring legacy.

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As shared by Ohio State, J.T. Barrett has neem scheduled to headline the school’s nine-member Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The class also includes Katie Borchers, Diane Dixon, Jincy Dunne, Danielle Meyer, Oyesade Olatoye, Chris Sanders, Nick Swisher, and Stan White. And if we’re being honest, Barrett’s resume makes him a pretty easy headliner.

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When he was thrust into the starter role, J.T. Barrett made sure nobody regretted the decision. He threw for 2,834 yards and a career-best 34 touchdowns against 10 interceptions that season, completing 64% of his passes while helping Ohio State put together an 11-1 record.

The season eventually ended with a broken ankle against Michigan, but by then J.T. Barrett had already changed the direction of the program. So the 2014 season is where the legend really started, but it was hardly the end of it.

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J.T. Barrett led Ohio State to two Big Ten championships, including the 2017 title, and finished his career with 38 victories as a starter. That’s still a school record. Four of those wins came against Michigan. He finished with 12,697 career total offensive yards, a Big Ten record. He threw 104 touchdown passes, another conference record, and was responsible for 147 touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

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Ohio State credits him with 39 records overall, 34 school marks and five Big Ten records. J.T. Barrett’s school records include 9,434 passing yards, 104 touchdown passes, 3,263 rushing yards by a QB and a 63.5% career completion rate. His 43 career rushing touchdowns rank fifth in program history. That is a lot of production for a QB who wasn’t even supposed to start when he arrived.

J.T. Barrett also finished as a Top 10 Heisman Trophy vote-getter twice. His 147 career passing and rushing touchdowns rank fourth in NCAA history, while his rushing total ranks 17th all-time among college QBs. There’s another odd little piece of history attached to his resume, too. He is one of only two Division I QBs to throw at least 100 touchdown passes and rush for at least 40 touchdowns. This is what separates a legend from the crowd. But he won’t be entering the Hall alone.

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Two more football players join J.T. Barrett in Ohio State’s 2026 Hall of Fame class

Chris Sanders is being honored for football and men’s track and field after carving out a rare two-sport career at Ohio State. He was a three-year starting receiver, finishing with 71 catches for 1,120 yards. As a senior in 1994, he led the Buckeyes with eight touchdown receptions and earned Ohio State Male Athlete of the Year honors across all sports.

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Then there’s Stan White, who played under Woody Hayes from 1969-71. He was part of Ohio State’s 1970 national championship team and led the Buckeyes with 106 tackles that season. In 1971, he earned All-Big Ten honors after recording 100 tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass breakups and a defensive touchdown.

The Athletics Hall of Fame itself dates back to 1977. Through 2025, Ohio State had inducted 510 athletes, coaches, and administrators. Nine more names will join them this fall. The school hasn’t announced the official induction details yet. But J.T. Barrett’s place at the front of the class feels pretty natural.