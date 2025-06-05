12-Year NFL Vet Joins Stephen A. Smith in Sending Prayers as ESPN’s Jay Harris’ Cancer Diagnosis Rocks Football World

You don’t necessarily need to physically take to the court or field to leave a lasting impact on sports. Every fan yearns to be omnipresent at the stadium to rally behind their favorite team in the flesh. Spurring them on while amongst their kin, living and breathing every moment as a collective entity. But, realistically, a majority of sports fans live vicariously through what’s relayed to them on TV. Maybe live, or maybe in the aftermath. So the people who are tasked with permeating the emotions in the building through to the masses are uniquely important. Some do it well; others are extraordinary. Whatever your opinion is on Stephen A. Smith, he’s great at his job of doing just that. And when a great was revealed to be going through adversity, the usually stoic, iron-clad ESPN figurehead let his guard down.

Amid the changing landscape of sports media, one show has been a mainstay for decades. SportsCenter is almost synonymous with ESPN, and its long-term panelist, Jay Harris, is synonymous with SC. Unfortunately, the 60-year-old is battling prostate cancer. He revealed this to the public and, by extension, his contemporary Stephen A. Smith on Good Morning America on Thursday. Harris had kept this under wraps, and the news naturally saw an immense and widespread outpouring of prayers and love. Stephen A. reacted to it live on air, and his reaction entailed vulnerability, a plea to the public, and blessings for Jay Harris alike.

“When we hear cancer, we know what we all think. We know what we feel. We know that most of us, including myself, have experienced the devastating effect it can have on family and loved ones, having lost my mother,” said Stephen A. Smith on First Take. Often hard-shelled on the exterior, his showing his softer side like this is a testament to how he feels about cancer.

“You talk about prostate cancer [and] men needing to be diagnosed, I just made sure I went and got my exam this week. It’s something that needs to be stated to everybody. Your chances of survival and beating it is catching it as early as possible and making sure that you get your regularly scheduled checkups. There is no wealth without health. Make sure you remember that,” he added, before proceeding to address Jay Harris, the man and the professional, directly.

“My heart goes out to Jay Harris and his family. I’m rooting for my brother. He’s a strong brother. Does a great job for us. We all got a lot of love for him. My heart and soul is with him, and we just hope that he gets through this with flying colors,” resounded Stephen A. Smith. 12-year NFL veteran, 2x Super Bowl winner, and Jay Harris’ SportsCenter co-host Damien Woody also took to X and shared a short yet intentioned message. “You got this my brother!” he wrote.

Stephen A., despite his occasional antics and controversies, has always projected a steely figure. A model representation of ESPN and its parent entity, Disney. Always coloring within the lines, so to speak, being the face of sports media-—as hyperbolic as it sounds. So for him to melt in this manner and send across some very profound messaging is powerful. Speaking of powerful messaging, this segues into Jay Harris’ other ESPN colleagues who made public statements after his diagnosis.

Stephen A. Smith’s vocal support of Jay Harris shared by other ESPN contributors

Another SportsCenter mainstay, Scott Van Pelt, was more elaborate. “One of my very best friends just dealt with this, now a beloved colleague. It’s treatable and beatable – but so important to test. Love and prayers to you @JayHarrisESPN,” he said, in the same vein as Stephen A. Smith. It really is worth driving home how overlooking things can cause them to domino. Jay Harris’ own open essay, released after he made the brutal revelation, does the same. Albeit in a much more emotionally charged way.

“Over a month ago, I received news no one wants to hear: I have prostate cancer. It’s jarring news for sure, yet unfortunately, it’s not unexpected, given my family history and demographic. Prostate cancer disproportionately affects Black men. My dad had a bout with prostate cancer, which he won. I’m 60. It’s something I’ve always been cognizant of, and my doctor and I talk about it every annual visit. And I’m sharing it all with my 26-year-old son. Maybe I’m oversharing at times—lol—but he needs to know,” began Jay Harris. All those years of covering sport and keeping your emotions in check through the crests and troughs is really on fully display here. Harris then elaborated on his diagnosis and treatment and had a message for the people akin to Stephen A. Smith.

“My treatment plan begins with surgery, which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 10. After my diagnosis, a PET scan showed no spreading. While that was quite the relief, I know that’s not the final word, and they’ll find out more when they go inside. My hope is that they won’t find anything extra so that I can return to work in a month or so, 100 percent healthy.” wrote Harris. Everyone he’s touched through the mic is pulling in this exact direction, and this really is a sliver of positivity.

“My goal in sharing this is to join the many others who also want to normalize this conversation and hopefully provide a bit of guidance and preparation, just as it has been offered to me…If I can use my voice to help anyone in that number, that’s what I want to do. Anyway, I just wanted you to know. I appreciate the prayers, well wishes, and the love. Talk soon.” Harris signed off his essay. It seems like he’ll be away from SportsCenter for a month at least. Hopefully, he’ll be back gracing out TV sets soon thereafter. In the meantime, Stephen A. Smith and the rest of the ESPN roster will have to contend with the void this leaves behind.