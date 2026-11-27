A $25 million donation has made Cody Campbell one of the most influential supporters of Texas Tech athletics. With Joey McGuire’s team securing another major postseason opportunity, Campbell’s public push for a home game has put added focus on the Red Raiders’ playoff path.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As a prominent Texas Tech booster, Campbell has made his postseason expectations clear following the Red Raiders’ latest victory. After McGuire and his team defeated TCU 48-27 on Thanksgiving night, Campbell took to X to address the College Football Playoff (CFP) committee and call for a home playoff game in Lubbock.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Give us a home playoff game and see what happens!!” Campbell wrote on X (@CodyC64).

His demand reflects the sheer confidence surrounding the program following an 11-1 regular season and another opportunity to compete for a conference title. The booster wants the Red Raiders to have the advantage of playing in front of their home supporters if they earn a place in the CFP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Horned Frogs opened the Thanksgiving matchup with a 10-0 lead, putting McGuire’s team in an early hole.

Texas Tech eventually found its rhythm and produced a dominant response. The Red Raiders scored 41 consecutive points, turning the contest into a one-sided affair before completing a 48-27 victory. The result improved their overall record to 11-1 and their Big 12 record to 8-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterback Thomas Castellanos played a significant role in the win, completing 20 of 25 passes for a career-high 374 yards and three touchdowns. Two of his touchdown passes came during a four-play stretch late in the first half, helping Texas Tech take control of the matchup.

The victory secured another appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game, where the Red Raiders will face No. 2 Utah on December 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Texas Tech won the conference championship last season and will now have an opportunity to defend its title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campbell’s demand carries additional significance because of his longstanding connection with Texas Tech. A former Red Raider offensive lineman, he played for the program from 2001 to 2004 and later became one of its most prominent supporters.

In December 2021, Texas Tech announced that Campbell had contributed $25 million toward the South End Zone project at Jones AT&T Stadium. It was the largest single contribution in the history of the university’s athletics department at the time. The university subsequently named the playing surface Cody Campbell Field in recognition of his contribution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campbell also co-founded the Matador Club, which supports Texas Tech athletes through name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities. He currently serves as chairman of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents.

The CFP committee’s rankings will ultimately determine whether Campbell’s demand becomes reality. Texas Tech entered Thanksgiving ranked No. 11 in the committee’s November 24 rankings, moving up one position from its previous ranking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the Red Raiders were inside the projected 12-team field, their No. 11 ranking put them on track for a first-round road game. Under the current playoff format, the teams seeded fifth through eighth host first-round matchups, while the top four seeds receive first-round byes.

A win over Utah could improve Texas Tech’s seed, but it would not automatically guarantee a home game. However, winning the conference title does not automatically guarantee a home playoff game.

The committee will release its next rankings on December 1 before announcing the final 12-team bracket on December 6. Those decisions will determine whether the Red Raiders can move into a position to host a first-round matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Texas Tech preparing for another Big 12 title clash, Campbell’s demand has put the spotlight on the program’s playoff ambitions. Whether the Red Raiders can earn a home playoff game now depends on their performance against Utah and the CFP committee’s final decision.