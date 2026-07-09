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25-YO College Athlete Dies in Tragic Car Crash; Program Issues Statement

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Jul 9, 2026 | 9:52 AM EDT

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25-YO College Athlete Dies in Tragic Car Crash; Program Issues Statement

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Isha

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Jul 9, 2026 | 9:52 AM EDT

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A terrible loss struck the Sacramento State Hornets football team after their former offensive lineman, Ivan Garza, tragically passed away at the age of 25. On July 8, 2026, his high school, Robert F. Kennedy High, announced his death.

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Garza was involved in a car accident; the details have yet to be disclosed. The university released a statement offering deep condolences to his family, remembering him as a wonderful teammate and an integral part of their championship history.

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“We give our deepest condolences to Ivan’s friends and family. He will be remembered as a wonderful teammate, player, and Hornet,” read the post by the Hornets.

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective; helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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