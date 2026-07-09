25-YO College Athlete Dies in Tragic Car Crash; Program Issues Statement

A terrible loss struck the Sacramento State Hornets football team after their former offensive lineman, Ivan Garza, tragically passed away at the age of 25. On July 8, 2026, his high school, Robert F. Kennedy High, announced his death.

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Garza was involved in a car accident; the details have yet to be disclosed. The university released a statement offering deep condolences to his family, remembering him as a wonderful teammate and an integral part of their championship history.

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“We give our deepest condolences to Ivan’s friends and family. He will be remembered as a wonderful teammate, player, and Hornet,” read the post by the Hornets.