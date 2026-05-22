$20M Luke Combs Sets One Condition for Making Major NIL Donation to FBS Alma Mater

Luke Combs has the money. This is a guy who sells out stadiums, owns nearly two dozen No. 1 country hits, and carries an estimated $20 million net worth. He’s one of the most popular App State supporters. If the school ever needed a celebrity booster to fund its NIL race, he would seem like the obvious call. Except the country star isn’t writing the check.

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During an appearance on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast with former NFL lineman Taylor Lewan, Luke Combs gave a straight answer to why he refuses to donate NIL money to App State. And it’s not because he doesn’t love his alma mater but because like everybody else, he thinks the current system is broken for programs like the Mountaineers.

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“I’m not donating,” Combs admitted. “I feel like I need some concessions. I need some assurances.”

When Lewan asked what he needed, he said “player contracts,” at least two years.

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“Got to have it,” he said. “One year is not enough. I just don’t know that in the portal era that we’re in now that a school like us, and this is going to be such a hot take, and I’m going to get absolutely eviscerated by our fans. I would love to see us go back down to FCS. Because there’s a chance to win a National Championship.”



In this transfer portal era, Group of Five schools are building rosters on one-year leases. They develop a player just to lose them to bigger schools. They have no way to compete in the FBS with P4 teams spending over $40 million on a single season roster. Luke Combs understands where App State sits in this system. That’s why he delivered that hot take and he may not be wrong.

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App State’s identity was built long before the program jumped to the FBS level in 2014. This was the school that won three straight FCS national championships from 2005 through 2007. This was a program that marched into the Big House and embarrassed Michigan. The Mountaineers were quite relevant back then.

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Since moving up to FBS, it’s a different scenario for App State. They had their moments. The 2019 season under Shawn Clark ended with 13-1 with a New Orleans Bowl victory. It made the Mountaineers feel like the gold standard among G5 programs. But now the best-case scenario for schools like App State is usually a respectable bowl game.

“I mean your best, the best thing that can happen to us is get beat by Oregon by 50 points,” Luke Combs added.

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The expanded playoff hasn’t helped those outside of the P4 much. G5 teams still haven’t won a CFP game despite having access. And after App State stumbled to a disappointing 5-7 season in 2025 under first-year coach Dowell Loggains, Combs’ comments landed even harder. The “Hurricanes” singer is demanding accountability before investment. But despite all the criticism his comments sparked, his frustration isn’t disloyalty.

Luke Combs still bleeds black and gold

Luke Combs enrolled at App State in 2008 and originally studied business. But then, he wanted to become a homicide detective so he switched to criminal justice. Again, he changed his mind after he started singing between sets for local musician Adam Church at a Boone bar where he worked security. Then came the YouTube videos and the local gigs. It was the Town Tavern breakthrough show where he convinced management to let him headline and sold 200 tickets at $1 each.

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Luke Combs eventually taught himself guitar, dropped out just 21 hours short of graduation, and moved to Nashville. Now 36, he is one of the biggest stars in country music and still proudly supports App State at concerts, interviews, and College GameDay appearances. This month, the university honored him with an honorary music degree during graduation ceremonies.

“In every sense, Luke Combs represents the character and heart of a Mountaineer,” Chancellor Heather Norris said during the ceremony. “His story inspires our students to dream big, work hard and always remember where they came from. He represents the very best of our university community: a life lived with purpose, driven by a commitment to excellence and a genuine care for others.”

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Luke Combs is emotionally invested in App State and wants the program to succeed. He just no longer believes smaller schools can realistically compete in the current version of the sport unless something changes. People in his shoes might feel the same.