27 Washington Players Make Program History With Major Academic Feat Under Jedd Fisch

Under Jedd Fisch, Washington football is building a new legacy, one that extends far beyond the gridiron. This past winter, a historic number of players earned one of the university’s top academic honors, shattering a program record in the process.

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Twenty-seven Huskies etched their names into program history by making it to the dean’s list. Overall, Washington football student-athletes recorded a winter quarter GPA of 3.31, tied for the highest GPA in program history. Interestingly, the record was also set under Fisch this autumn. In spring 2025, the team’s GPA was 3.27.

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Among the 27 athletes, the class of 2026 kicker CJ Wallace stands above the rest. The St. John Bosco High School student, who was one of the top specialists in the latest class, posted a 4.0 GPA. During his time at John Bosco, he demonstrated his potential by converting 6 of 8 field goals, including a 49-yarder, and hitting 55 of 59 PATs.

While Wallace stands out for his perfect GPA, the list is actually dominated by the O-line and tight end rooms. Four tight ends made it to the Dean’s list, including Decker DeGraff, Kade Eldridge, Baron Naone, and Charlie Crowell.

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The O-line room had seven representatives in Champ Taulealea, Jake Flores, John Mills, Kodi Greene, Kolt Dieterich, Parker Cross, and Soane Faasolo. The special teams also had two more entries in Hunter Green and Tyler Robles. Surprisingly, no QBs made it to the Dean’s list this winter.

As a program, Washington posted a team GPA of 3.49, with a total of 230 student-athletes making it to the Dean’s list. Among these, 26 achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA (including Wallace).

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The culture change that Fisch introduced in Seattle has been evident, both on and off the field. The Huskies had 43 players on their Big Ten All-Academic Team, while the Huskies also placed four players on the Academic All-District Team. Fisch also managed an impressive 9-4 record for this season.

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Spring for the Huskies

The Huskies are halfway through their spring practice, and the Dawgs After Dark is all set for April 29. Fisch did not take it easy on the boys this spring and held its most competitive practice so far.

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Wide receiver Jordan Clay has shown commendable growth and stood out in practice. The former 4-star recruit from San Antonio completed all his reps in the first scrimmage of the practice. Yet another example that Fisch and his coaching staff have brought in a crop of freshmen that is ready to make an impact early.

As is often the case in football, the injury bug struck again during practice, this time sidelining running back Jordan Washington. He suffered a major neck injury, and medical staff immediately immobilized him on a stretcher and rushed him to the hospital. He is out for the rest of the season, a setback for the Huskies, as they lose their fastest runner. Fisch spoke about his RB’s condition on a radio interview.

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“Jordan’s doing well right now, but there’s going to be some rehab and recovery involved here,” Fisch said. “So, we’re not going to see him the rest of spring.”

Moving forward, Fisch will have to keep an extra eye on his RB room. Any further injuries to them could be concerning for the Huskies’ upcoming season.