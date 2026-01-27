23YO QB Who Once Started Over Dante Moore Halts Playing Career to Pursue Coaching

At 23, when most quarterbacks are still finding their way up in the NFL, fighting for more snaps, a former UCLA quarterback chose a different path. The Bruins’ first-ever Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week against Rutgers in 2024, Ethan Garbers, is now taking over as quarterback coach at a high school.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ethan Garbers makes a massive transition from playing quarterback to taking over as a high school QB coach at Corona del Mar High School in California. He came back to his former high school to teach young players the skills and mindset that will help them to become exceptional college players under the Sea Kings.

After completing college, Ethan Garbers signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers but was later released by the team before the 2025 season. After that, the former UCLA QB signed with the Madrid Bravos of the European League of Football. But after an inconsistent pro run, Garbers decided to move into coaching and developing the next generation of quarterbacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

He began his college career as a four-star pro-style quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class. He initially redshirted at Washington under Jimmy Lake after seeing limited game action. But later, he moved to UCLA to play closer to home. During his time with the Bruins, Dante Moore backed him up. During his time at UCLA, he played in 40 games, passing for 4,462 yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing for 294 yards and three more scores on the ground.

Now, Ethan Garbers is already joining a team that went 9-2 in the 2025 season, averaging nearly 32 points per game, ranking No. 37 in the final California High School Football Massey Rankings. He already knows Corona del Mar’s system deeply and also left a remarkable mark on the field, throwing for 9,462 passing yards and 128 touchdowns before heading to college.

ADVERTISEMENT

His prep career ended with a perfect 16–0 record as a senior, leading Corona del Mar to the CIF Division 1-A state championship. That championship run cements his legacy with the team. Now that starting QB Brady Annett has graduated, the task of developing a starting QB into an explosive weapon falls completely on Ethan Garbers’ shoulders.

Garber’s hunger to learn from his mistakes makes his case even stronger. Back in 2024, he efficiently learned a complex pro-style offense under new OC Eric Bieniemy. He developed himself as a leader long ago, and now it’s his time to shine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I would say from the mental side, on every play knowing where my starting point is, knowing about the protection, and making sure that I’m going to be safe on that play,” Garbers said back in 2024. “I think I’ve taken a huge jump from the spring in that and being a leader and leading those guys through the finish line.”

Imago Ethan Garbers

Now, with Ethan Garbers starting his new journey as a QB coach, his former team, too, is going through a major transition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethan Garbers joins UCLA during a massive roster overhaul

With Garbers, even his former team is going through a massive roster overhaul. After a turbulent 3-9 season and the firing of DeShaun Foster, UCLA got James Madison’s Bob Chesney.

Since his arrival, the team has undergone a major overhaul, affecting 41 transfers from the portal. Chesney got impressive players with proven production. Four-star linebacker Sammy Omosigho transfers from Oklahoma, while four-star wide receiver Aidan Mizell arrives from Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chesney also reunites with several James Madison standouts, including All-American running back Wayne Knight, edge rusher Sahir West, and interior lineman Riley Robell.

Together, all of these additions signal Chesney’s turnaround vision for the team after the team lost 24 players to the portal. Now, let’s wait and see how their 2026 season turns out under him.