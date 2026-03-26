2025 BYU WR Visits Mormon Temple With Fiancée After Court Moves Trial

Essentials Inside The Story Parker Kingston’s case took a quick turn after a very short hearing.

He was seen out in public shortly after, which got fans talking on social media.

His future remains uncertain ahead of the preliminary hearing in April.

It’s a twist nobody expected. In a jarring turn of events, former BYU WR Parker Kingston, who was facing a first-degree felony rape charge and was wearing an ankle monitor, had that condition removed this week following a court hearing that lasted barely a minute.

Just a couple of days after that hearing, a photo showed Parker Kingston visiting a Mormon temple with his fiancée, Lily Lee. They weren’t alone either, as his former BYU teammates, including safety Faletau Satuala and QB Treyson Bourguet, appeared in the picture together.

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While one fan clarified that the visit was part of an open house for the Lindon, Utah Temple, meaning anyone could attend, the circumstances currently surrounding Parker Kingston still had fans questioning the optics of the situation.

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You’re talking about a player recently dismissed from BYU, facing a felony charge, stepping into a religious space with a partner whose relationship with him has only grown more scrutinized since his arrest on February 11, 2026.

The timeline here only adds more intrigue. Reportedly, just four days before his arrest, Parker Kingston proposed to Lily Lee. There was no official announcement from either of them, but photos surfaced on social media, and the internet had its narrative. Then just as quickly, those posts disappeared.

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There’s still no clarity on how long the two have been together or how their relationship began. The only semi-public confirmation came when Parker Kingston was spotted at a BYU basketball game, where he pointed toward a ring on Lee’s hand. Now, every aspect of their relationship, from its timeline to its public appearances, is being dissected by fans and media alike.

In that March 22 hearing, Parker Kingston’s legal team asked for more time to prepare, citing the need to review evidence and witness testimony. The court granted it, and now the preliminary hearing is set for April 2. Judge Jay Winward didn’t just move the dates; he also laid out clear boundaries, including no social media and no returning to Washington County without permission. He acknowledged both without hesitation.

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In the court filing, Kingston’s attorney, Cara Tangaro, wrote in a memorandum that it was “simply absurd” to think that the former BYU student was a flight risk. Tangaro also noted that the account of the alleged rape victim, which identifies the alleged rape victim as ‘A.M’ in the court documents, is similar to the reports from the now-dismissed sexual assault civil case filed against former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff.

As for Kingston, the damage is already done, and the weight of what he has lost continues to linger.

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Parker Kingston wasted a bright BYU career

Before this controversy, Parker Kingston was BYU’s leading WR. He was supposed to be Kalani Sitake’s top wideout again this year, coming off a dominant season where he led the Cougars with 924 yards and five scores while showcasing his versatility with 123 rushing yards and a punt return TD.

In fact, after BYU’s 25-21 win over Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Parker Kingston had a decision to make. He could go pro or run it back, but he chose another stint in Provo. But that plan didn’t even make it to spring because once prosecutors filed charges, BYU moved quickly. BYU dismissed him from the program, and the university issued a standard but firm statement.

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“BYU became aware today of the arrest of Parker Kingston. The university takes any allegation very seriously and will cooperate with law enforcement. Due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to provide additional comment,” the statement read.

It was the second such rape allegation for BYU in the past year. But for the Cougars, and particularly for head coach Kalani Sitake, it was time to move on from the wide receiver.

“The team is fine. Guys are great,” Sitake said when asked about Kingston’s expulsion. “I mean, we have a strong culture on the team. So yeah, we are fine.”

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Now, Parker Kingston is getting ready for his next appearance in court, where the judge will determine whether there’s enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial. With a potential sentence of five years to life in prison, the scrutiny is unlikely to fade as his upcoming preliminary hearing approaches.