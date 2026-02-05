2027 LB Decommit From Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Shows Strong Interest in Big Ten Giant

Kalen DeBoer was dealt a tough card when outside linebacker Ba’Roc Willis decommitted from Alabama in 2025. The three-star prospect was actually Alabama’s first 2027 commit and is a local talent. Willis is now leaning toward a Big Ten program currently under the leadership of a new head coach.

Kyle Whittingham is tying up all the loose threads as he builds his 2027 class at Ann Arbor. As part of this project, Michigan’s new LB coach Alex Whittingham once again made an offer to Willis, after the Sherrone Moore staff did so in April 2025. The Wolverines were a big favorite for Willis back then. But now that the effort is real, the LB is also reciprocating the love.

“I’m interested for sure,” he told 247Sports about Michigan’s renewed interest in him. “And yes, I plan on visiting soon.”

The Wolverines made him a priority when they first offered him, according to On3, even though they entered the race later than others. But now that Whittingham has entered the mix, the maize and yellow are standing out.

The LB coach is a strong recruiter and is pursuing other elite talents, such as Jalaythan Mayfield and Noah Glover. They are the 10th- and 11th-best prospects in the 2027 class, respectively. Alex Whittingham also adds the shine of being a three-time Super Bowl-winning coach (on Andy Reid’s coaching staff with the Chiefs), an attractive factor for recruits. The fact that Michigan is the second-furthest program away from his home doesn’t seem to matter to Willis.

Alabama won and lost Willis very early on, who committed to the Tide in 2024 as a 15-year-old. This was a big blow for Kalen DeBoer, considering that the OLB also has experience playing at EDGE. Willis turned out to be an extremely talented pass rusher. He hauled in a whopping 17 sacks as a sophomore and a total of 125 tackles as a junior in 2025. Willis also helped Moody High School win the Class 5A Championship in 2025. His steady rise over the past two years has led 16 D1 teams to extend offers.

“The schools that show me love, I will show it back,” Ba’Roc Willis told Rivals last year. Michigan is now gaining on the talented LB, after already having made a strong impression on him. However, Alabama can’t be removed from this equation just yet. Despite being ditched by Willis, DeBoer didn’t back out of this relationship.

Ba’Roc Willis still keeping Alabama around

Kalen DeBoer is busy trying to get his 2027 class in the top five nationally and is hosting some elite prospects on junior day this weekend. Surprisingly, Ba’Roc Willis was listed as among the attendees, according to On3. This is a big win for Alabama because this means the relationship with the LB is still there. He has also emerged as the 9th-best talent in Alabama, which makes him an even bigger priority for DeBoer.

Alabama hosts only four total commits in the 2027 cycle, which shows how much work there is to be done. DeBoer had struggled to retain the early commits for this class because 4-star athlete Alexander Ward had also decommitted after Willis. Out of those 4 pledges, only one (JaBbarius Garror) came in 2024. But it looks like the Tide has done some damage control and impressed Willis once again.

He told Rivals that he will be committing to his future home this summer, after he completes his official visit schedule. If Alabama can knock it out of the park for Ba’Roc Willis now, DeBoer can expect to earn a spot on that schedule. But Michigan will also keep up its antics in the meantime, trying to woo him out of the Tide’s backyard.