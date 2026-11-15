2027 NFL Draft: Alabama, Georgia & Texas Prospects Make Their Case After Week 11 Performances

Man, oh man, college football doesn’t disappoint. We still have some games going on in the Big 12, but with most of the action wrapped up for Week 11, it’s time to check in and see who performed well.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Here is a list of players who helped their draft stock with their performances in Week 11’s action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Overmyer, TE, Houston

We started Week 11 with a strong performance by Overmyer on Friday night. He hauled in nine catches for 116 yards and one touchdown. Overmyer is up to 614 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. He’s been a strong candidate to go in the later rounds in the draft due to his size and ability to play in-line.

Watching him play, he doesn’t wow with elite route running, but he makes up for it in athleticism. He’s going to test well at the NFL Combine and perform well in interviews. NFL teams will fall in love with him, eager to add him to their tight end room. He has the skills of a Y-TE at the next level and, with the higher usage of heavier sets, should find a stable home in his rookie year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yhonzae Pierre, Edge, Alabama

Imago December 31, 2024: Michigan running back Jordan Marshall 23 tackled by Alabama defensive back Bray Hubbard 18 and linebacker Yhonzae Pierre 42 during an NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. /CSM Tampa United States – ZUMAc04_ 20241231_faf_c04_227 Copyright: xMikexJanesx

It’s crazy what happens when you let Pierre line up on the edge and rush the passer. He was touted as a top-five edge in the 2027 NFL Draft class before the season, but a lack of production has caused him to fall on the board. Well, in the past four weeks, he has three sacks and 13 total pressures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once again against Vanderbilt, Pierre got home. He showed his quick hand usage and bend to get home for a sack on Jared Curtis. What had a lot of people intrigued about Pierre was the athletic skills he showed on tape. He did a great job last season, winning with pure speed on the edge and strength inside. It was a slow start for Pierre in 2026 because of how Alabama was using him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crimson Tide would line him up and drop him into coverage too often, keeping him from getting into the flow of games. The pass-rushing snaps have slowly gone up over the season, and the production numbers have as well.

Boubacar Traore, Edge, Notre Dame

Traore is back to being a nightmare for offenses around the country. In the last two weeks, he’s gotten home to the quarterback and totaled nine pressures. Against Boston College, he got home again. Traore used a cross-chop move to get around the edge, using his explosiveness to beat the tackle before he could recover.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been a wide-open race for the No. 3 Edge spot in this draft class behind Colin Simmons and Dylan Stewart. Many have Traore circled at that spot, and it’ll get harder to deny that positioning for him if he keeps putting up solid performances like this. He has to continue putting up pass-rushing numbers, because we know how solid of a run defender he can be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Fobbs-White, Edge, Virginia

While Fobbs-White isn’t regarded as a top edge rusher in the next class, he’s strengthening his case to be a steal in the later rounds. At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Fobbs-White has been on a tear the last couple of weeks. He’s up to 21 pressures and three sacks over the last four weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Size is the one concerning thing about him, since he doesn’t have a bulky frame. Going up against NFL offensive tackles could prove worrisome for Fobbs-White on early downs, given how heavily NFL teams want to run the ball nowadays. Still, you can’t deny the juice he has for a pass-rusher, so even while there may be run game concerns, he could turn into a pass-rush specialty at the next level.

Mohamed Toure, LB, Miami

Imago 2025 NCAA, College League, USA Football Regular Season: Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes Miami Hurricanes lineback Mohamed Toure 1 tackles Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell 0 at Hard Rock Stadium on October 17, 2025 in Miami Gardens, FL. Louisville Cardinals defeated Miami Hurricanes 24-21 Paul Fong/Image of Miami Gardens Florida United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx PaulxFongx iosphotos384590

Toure has been in college football for six seasons, but not for lack of talent. He’s sustained two major knee injuries and has battled even to see the field again. He’s an older prospect, being around 25 years old, which could turn NFL teams away when the draft comes around.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against Duke today, Toure had nine tackles, bringing his total up to 43 for the season. He’s been a reliable tackler for Miami this season and a clear leader of this defense. He should see an NFL field and produce. The reason he won’t go in the higher rounds or get drafted at all is due to his injury history and age. But if he gets drafted and can stay on the field, Toure will be a steal for any team that takes him — just an unfortunate but unique situation.

Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

Imago Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) celebrates after an incomplete pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

We are so blessed with the type of cornerback talent in this draft class. We could very well see three corners taken in the top 10. One of those corners performed at an elite level on Saturday in Robinson. He allowed one catch for five yards against a Missouri offense that has been unfired with Austin Simmons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson has allowed just 180 yards and 18 receptions through the entire 2026 season. Against Missouri, he had an impressive pass break-up down the sideline, showing off his unique ball skills. Even at 6 feet and 180 pounds, Robinson is still a secure tackler on the outside and isn’t scared to get his nose dirty in the running game.

Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CFP Quarterfinal Texas vs Arizona State JAN 01 January 1, 2025: Jelani McDonald 25 of Texas battles with Montana Warren 9 of Arizona State during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a CFP Quarterfinal – featuring the 5 seed Texas Longhorns vs 4 seed Arizona State Sun Devils, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Texas survives double-OT with a 39-31 win over Arizona State. Cecil Copeland/CSMCredit Image: Cecil Copeland/Cal Media Atlanta Georgia United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250101_faf_c04_084.jpg CecilxCopelandx csmphotothree339745

What a comeback from Texas, and man, did McDonald have a game. He was an absolute playmaker against LSU, having three interceptions, 11 total tackles, and one pass breakup. He was just everywhere, showing his rare range and movement skills against LSU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the interceptions showcased the sheer ball skills that McDonald has, reading the eyes of LSU’s Sam Leavitt and getting into the right position to make the play. While safeties don’t get taken too high in the NFL draft, it’s worth noting that if McDonald does declare, he’ll likely be one of the first three off the board. The sheer versatility and ability to make plays at all three levels make him valuable to NFL teams.