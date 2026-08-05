2026 Drafted College Football QB To Start Hall Of Fame Game as Rookie in NFL 

The Arizona Cardinals are not treating Thursday night in Canton like a meaningless exhibition. They are using the Hall of Fame Game to test their 2026 draft pick under real lights. Rookie Carson Beck gets the ultimate audition right out of college. The 24-year-old won’t have to wait long to see if he belongs.

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Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur has handed Carson Beck the starting job for Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers. That makes the 2026 third-round draft pick the very first quarterback fans will see on an NFL field this season, turning an exhibition into must-watch television.

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The Hall of Fame Game has always been football’s ceremonial curtain-raiser. It officially opens the NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio, while honoring the newest Hall of Fame class. Starters rarely play much, if at all. Arizona is sitting both projected starter Jacoby Brissett and veteran backup Gardner Minshew, clearing the way for their rookie draft pick to command the offense alone.

Carson Beck admitted he never expected to get this start so quickly.

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“I had no clue I was going to start,” Carson Beck said. “I really didn’t have any expectations… But, yeah, I’m looking forward to it. I’m really excited.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Massachusetts at Georgia Nov 23, 2024 Athens, Georgia, USA Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck 15 shown on the field prior to the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDalexZaninex 20241123_dwz_sz2_00020

For any quarterback fresh out of the college draft, Canton hits differently. Stepping onto the field where football legends are enshrined carries real history. Beck transitions from Saturday college tailgates to leading an NFL offense under national television lights in a matter of months, making this a massive milestone moment.

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There was not much drama in the way he spoke, which fits his low-key style in camp. Beck insists he does not get nervous. He brings plenty of big-game reps from college.

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After starting at Georgia and finishing his career at Miami, he came into the 2026 NFL Draft having compiled 43 starts in 55 college games, 11,725 passing yards, and 88 touchdowns. He led Miami to the national championship game, so he’s accustomed to noise and won’t be rattled by it.

Coach LaFleur is not asking Beck to put up fantasy numbers. He wants clean execution. LaFleur explained that the game plan remains simple so the rookie can handle protections, call plays clearly in the huddle, and run the offense like a seasoned pro.

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“We’re not overly game planning,” the Cardinals head coach said earlier this week. “You go into this game with just plays that, no matter what they bring, are going to be protected both in the run game and the pass game.”

LaFleur also made it clear what he wants to see once Carson Beck steps into the huddle.

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“I have no question that he’s going to do that,” he added. “He’s done a great job with the operation. He’s super smart.”

Those words carry more weight because this is the one game where Carson Beck can make or break his future as the potential starter for the Cardinals.

Carson Beck will be tested at Arizona

Carson Beck wasn’t drafted into an empty QB room. Jacoby Brissett remains the favorite to open the regular season after agreeing to a reworked contract worth roughly $10.6 million in new money. Gardner Minshew is still around too, bringing 47 NFL starts spread across five franchises. Arizona also has Kedon Slovis on the roster. But while the room is crowded right now, it’s temporary.

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Brissett and Minshew can keep the seat warm, but neither looks like the guy Arizona is building around for years. That’s what makes these snaps so valuable for Carson Beck. Most third-round rookie QBs don’t get this much runway this early. Thanks to the Hall of Fame Game, the Cardinals have an extra preseason contest, which means more drives, more tape, and more chances for him to force his way into the conversation.

Carson Beck understands the jump isn’t just about faster defenders. He admitted the NFL is “100%” different from college football. He said that while many concepts look familiar, everything operates at another speed. Thursday won’t crown him the Cardinals’ QB of the future. It won’t bury him either. But first impressions matter, especially when they’re made under the only national spotlight Arizona will get before the regular season begins.