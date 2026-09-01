22-YO Georgia Star Silently Retires, Only Gets Decoded After HC Kirby Smart’s Subtle Hint

The defensive tackle rotation was the primary focus of head coach Kirby Smart’s Monday press conference, but 22-year-old DT Xzavier McLeod was notably absent from the discussion. McLeod is no longer listed on Georgia’s official roster, confirming his departure just five days before the Bulldogs’ season opener against Tennessee State. The move comes after McLeod quietly announced on social media that he was stepping away from football, leaving Smart to outline an interior defensive line rotation that will now proceed without one of its most experienced pieces.

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Dawgs247’s Jordan Hill broke the news late Monday afternoon after confirming McLeod’s removal from the team’s online roster. Reports indicated that the senior defensive tackle had posted a video on social media the previous week stating he was “done with football” and “retired,” though the post was quickly deleted. Because the decision had been made privately days prior, Smart’s comments during his August 31 press conference focused entirely on the remaining rotation as a whole, with no mention of McLeod, whose roster status had not yet been formally updated at the time Smart took the podium.

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“They’re a very by-committee group,” Smart said, according to a post from Connor Riley on X. “They bust their butt every day in practice. They compete. They go against a big, physical offensive line. We’ve got a few more twitchy guys with JJ (Hanne) sliding in and playing a little more time inside.”

“We’ve got the size with Nnamdi (Ogboko) in there and Nasir Johnson playing. Both those guys have been good at run-stopping for us. What we need is the twitch, the athleticism that EG [Elijah Griffin] and some of those guys to make us a better pass rush.”

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McLeod was one of the more experienced players on Georgia’s defensive line that struggled to generate sacks last season. The Bulldogs recorded 20 sacks in 14 games, ranking 117th nationally with 1.43 sacks per game. For Georgia, this isn’t a minor subtraction, as losing a rotational piece just five days before the kickoff against Tennessee State leaves HC Smart with less proven depth at defensive line.

However, McLeod made it clear his decision wasn’t about the coaching staff.

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“Had some issues not with coaching, just thought it was time to move away from college football,” he said, per 247Sports.

“Now that I am done with football, I’m retired, I have more time to give a dog, which is what I want to do,” he added further, pointing to a personal reason behind the exit rather than any rift in Athens.

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The numbers back up his efficient performance on the field, as he played in 14 games (started six) and finished with 17 tackles (8 solo) and two pass breakups. Across two years with the Bulldogs, after transferring from South Carolina, he finished with modest numbers for a nose tackle, totaling 31 tackles (14 solo) in 29 appearances.

“He’s just a big athlete, functional movement, man,” the Bulldogs defensive line coach Tray Scott said on August 12, according to Billy Joseph Sisson of DawgNation. “We love him. Looking forward to seeing what happens. So it’s hard to find big guys that can move.”

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But now without him, Georgia could lean on Jordan Hall, who is working back from a season-ending knee injury alongside Elijah Griffin on the interior. Josh Horton is set to see a bump in snaps, and Nnamdi Ogboko, Nasir Johnson and Valdin Sone round out a rotation that now has one less experienced option to call on if injuries pile up.

The Bulldogs open the season on September 5, Saturday, against the Tigers, and for the first time in two years, McLeod won’t be part of that defensive front. The new-look rotation will be tested immediately, with Georgia needing its remaining defensive linemen to step up and provide the depth McLeod leaves behind.