20 Years Married, Syracuse’s Fran Brown Pens Loving Note to Wife Teara With 5-Word Confession

Fran Brown has achieved a personal milestone even before the 2025 college football season started. Yes, you heard it right. We’re talking about his 20th wedding anniversary with wife Teara Brown. The Syracuse head coach might be busy turning around a football program, but that didn’t stop him from scoring a major ‘20-point’ touchdown at home. Brown celebrated this achievement with a loving note for his wife on social media, but in true coach fashion.

For those who don’t know, Teara’s been by his side before he came into the college football limelight. From the early coaching grind to now leading one of the top ACC programs, Fran has seen every struggle, every hardship alongside his wife. The couple has been together for 26 years and is now celebrating their 20 years of marriage. Fran and Teara have three kids together: two sons, Fran Jr. and Brayden, and a daughter, Ivy Ann.

Celebrating the personal milestone, Fran took to social media to pen down a special message for his wife. He kept it short, but every word carried the weight of his love, and a 5-word confession in particular really stood out. “Happy anniversary T 26 together & 20 Married. Can’t imagine life without you, let’s get another Dub in.” Fran wrote. Five quiet but powerful words that said everything about their bond: “Can’t imagine life without you.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Now, you might be wondering, what does ‘Dub’ mean here, right? Well, he just gave his wedding anniversary note a locker room speech touch. But, honestly, that’s what you expect from a football coach who’s been making a living from the game all his life. ‘Dub’ is a coach’s slang for a win. So, he basically said, let’s just keep winning in life together.

Fran has been on a roll ever since he joined Syracuse as their head coach. From recruiting star players to redefining the team’s culture, he’s aiming to take the Orange to the top in the upcoming season. He has already started winning off the field with his partner by his side. But let us tell you, Fran Brown is someone who’s definitely a family man, but he knows how to balance his personal and professional life accordingly, and his recent sacrifice during Father’s Day says a lot about it.

Fran Brown chooses Syracuse over Father’s Day, says elite commit

Fran Brown has three kids of his own, and no doubt, Father’s Day must be important for them. However, the occasion didn’t stop the head coach from making time for the future players. Class of 2026 commit Jimmy Gregg recently shared a moment that speaks volumes about Fran. “We’re in his home on Father’s Day. He has children, right? he has a wife and children. It’s a Sunday, it’s Father’s Day. He doesn’t need to be spending this time with us, but he did.” Greg told CNY Central’s Samantha Croston.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What would most fathers have done in place of Brown? It was Father’s Day and a Sunday most would reserve for family. But not for the head coach, who instead chose to host recruits. That’s not just it; he went the extra mile by arranging gifts for the players’ fathers. The gesture says a lot about how Fran doesn’t just treat his players like a team but as a family.

Gregg took notice of the great gesture and said, “You know, making that sacrifice because you genuinely care about these kids, and you want these kids to come play for you, that sacrifice shows me what he’s going to sacrifice for me as a coach, what he’s willing to do for us as a coach.”

Fran Brown himself talked about it and explained his recruiting style: “I can tell you that you’re going to come play for a head coach that’s going to get you coaching with your faith. I’m going to get you locked in on your family to understand what family is more. I’m locked in with our players; I’m around them, like, I’m in it with them.” Brown said in an appearance on The Triple Option.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, with that special loving note for his wife, fans must’ve gotten to know what’s truly inside this passionate coach. And just like the fans can’t imagine the Orange without Fran, there’s a head coach who can’t imagine his life without his wife.