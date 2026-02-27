Devard Darling still remembers that morning like it was yesterday. It was February 26, 2001, when he lost his twin brother, Devaughn. He died from dehydration, extreme physical exertion, and complications related to sickle cell trait. That day changed everything for Devard. To this day, he carries both the grief and the responsibility of honoring his brother’s memory.

On February 26, 2026, it marked the 25th anniversary of Devaughn’s death. To honor his brother’s legacy, Devard organized a blood drive near the Unconquered Statue outside Doak Campbell Stadium, with a goal of 53 donors to match Devaughn’s jersey number. In fact, all his loved ones honored him with a bubble release at the site of his memory tree and plaque.

“We learned so much through his death and starting the As One Foundation and the sickle cell awareness work that we do; sickle cell trait, the hydration, and the importance of everything have saved many lives afterwards,” said Devard. “Knowing your blood type, knowing your genotype, and knowing if you have the trait is important. Black blood is more important to the sickle cell community because it affects us mostly.”

25 years ago, 18-year-old Devaughn collapsed during FSU’s early-morning off-season “mat drill” conditioning session. Unknowingly carrying the sickle cell trait complicated the situation, and the Darling family lost a great athlete. But his legacy helped prompt mandatory medical screening and safety protocols for student-athletes.

Following Devaughn’s death, FSU medical staff should not clear Devard’s return to the field, as he also carries that same trait. Eventually, he transferred to Washington before retiring from the NFL in 2011 after making waves over 7 seasons. But the tragic incident 25 years ago shook Devard so much that he said he lost half of himself.

Still, Devard is carrying his twin every step of the way through awareness and action to save others. In 2007, he started the As One Foundation to raise awareness regarding the sickle cell trait and hydration in athletics.

Although Devard translated his pain into a meaningful purpose, overcoming that phase wasn’t easy for him.

Former Florida State player still grieving his twin’s passing

Starting in Houston, Texas, the two brothers arrived at FSU in 2000 and began playing for Bobby Bowden. Although both made an impact in their freshman season, that journey ended unexpectedly. Sixteen years after that tragic incident, the school awarded nearly $2 million to the grieving family for the loss of Devaughn.

“There’s no amount of money that could ever bring Devaughn back or ever equal his life, but this is something that has brought closure to the family,” said Devard.

Heartbroken, Devard then started to help kids who were suffering from sickle cell trait through the As One Foundation. The foundation serves as a “global leader” in SCT education, targeting a community that includes approximately 4 million Americans. Still, Devard can’t get past that painful memory, and he continues to carry his twin within him.

“We are as one, inseparable,” said Devard. “We did everything together. He is me, and I am him.”

Losing a kind heart and great athlete like Devaughn is an immeasurable loss, and we share in Devard’s grief.