Folsom Field has seen its share of unusual moments over the years, but Colorado’s 2026 Senior Day brought an unexpected scene during a game the Buffaloes were comfortably controlling. With the home team building a big lead over UCF, the stadium’s usual timeout entertainment was briefly overshadowed by an incident that sent security rushing onto the field.

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The moment came during the third quarter of the November 28 matchup, as two fans made their way out of the student section and onto the playing surface. Their run did not last long once security caught up, and one of them was brought down with a forceful tackle. The incident unfolded as Colorado was heading toward a 47-28 win in what could prove to be Deion Sanders’ final game as the Buffaloes’ head coach.

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“Two fans just ran on the field. One of them took a big hit,” Colorado Buffaloes reporter Scott Procter wrote on X.

Zuma NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Colorado Vs West Virginia NOV 08 November 8, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders squints into the sun prior to the NCAA football game between Colorado and West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Brian Fisher/CSM Credit Image: Brian Fisher/Cal Media Morgantown Wv United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_1187.jpg BrianxFisherx csmphotothree441492

The two fans entered the field during a television timeout in the third quarter. According to an account shared by AFR with Jones on X, they came from the student section, made their way down Colorado Hill behind the south end zone and ran onto the field.

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Both reached around the 25-yard line before security got close. Their attempts to get away from the guards ended differently. One fan, wearing a black Colorado jersey, ran roughly 65 yards before changing direction. The other, dressed in gold, took a less direct route as he tried to avoid security.

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The fan in the gold jersey was eventually stopped by a security guard’s tackle, bringing his run to an abrupt end. His companion stopped shortly afterward and was escorted off the field without needing to be tackled. The first fan had to be helped up from the turf, while the security guard received a loud reaction from the crowd.

AFR with Jones described the incident in a post on X, writing, “It’s been a while since we’ve seen this at Folsom Field. Two streakers ran onto the field during a TV timeout in the middle of the third quarter. The students covered at least 60 yards before security ‘took care of it’.”

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Colorado Builds a Big Lead Before the Field Incident

The interruption came during a strong performance from the Buffaloes. Colorado had already taken a 29-7 lead into halftime and extended its advantage to 45-7 early in the fourth quarter.

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The Buffaloes eventually finished with a 47-28 victory, using their running game to control the matchup. They piled up 306 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, with Richard Young and Damian Henderson II each going over 100 yards and scoring twice. JaQuail Smith added another rushing touchdown.

Colorado also finished with 457 total yards. On defense, the Buffaloes intercepted two passes, recorded three sacks and added a safety. UCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III threw for 114 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown pass to Josh Derry, while backup Rocco Marriott contributed a 69-yard rushing score.

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The win brought Colorado’s season to a 5-7 finish, with a 3-6 record in Big 12 play. UCF ended the regular season at 6-6 and 4-5 in the conference.

The unusual field incident also took place against the backdrop of growing questions about Sanders’ future in Boulder. Colorado’s Senior Day was potentially his final game with the program, following another losing season and a 21-28 record across his time as head coach.

Sanders arrived in December 2022 and helped lead the Buffaloes to a bowl appearance in 2024, with his son Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter playing key roles. However, the team has struggled to maintain that success, finishing with a losing record for the third time in four seasons.

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Moving on from Sanders would reportedly involve a buyout of around $25.5 million. He remains under contract through 2029, leaving the university with a significant decision if it considers making a coaching change.

After the win over UCF, Sanders shared a few hugs before leaving the field. Whether the victory marked the end of his Colorado tenure remains uncertain, but the Senior Day matchup gave fans plenty to discuss beyond the final score.