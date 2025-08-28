Two Controversial Calls Impact Week 1 College Football Game on Thursday

Welcome to college football in 2025. This is a game where the margin between winning and whining usually comes down to a yellow flag. Thursday night in Tampa, the Boise State Broncos, ranked No. 25 and fresh off the Ashton Jeanty era, walked into Raymond James Stadium. QB Maddux Madsen and co. entered the game as 5.5-point favorites against the South Florida Bulls. But the game seems to be taking on a very different turn with whistles blowing loud.

The controversy started in the second quarter. USF looked like it had Boise State on the ropes when a crucial catch was ruled incomplete after review. Bulls fans didn’t take that kindly. One viral post summed it up, “USF just got absolutely HOSED holy s–t what a bad holding call.” If the boos inside Raymond James weren’t loud enough, X made sure the entire nation heard the outcry. But that’s not the first.

Soon after, USF had what looked like a clean fumble recovery wiped away by officials. The crowd groaned and social media erupted. CFB insider Brett McMurphy dropped his observation on X, “USF’s catch is overturned. Bulls 3rd & 10 at Boise 24.” And then comes the poetic justice. On third-and-10, the Bulls QB, back from a broken leg that sidelined him last season, took matters into his own hands.

Byrum Brown tucked it, scrambled up the middle, and bulldozed Boise defender Ty Benefield. Twenty-four yards later, he was in the end zone, and USF had flipped outrage into celebration. That’s how the game went into the break. As of the halftime score, South Florida leads with 10, trailed by Boise State with 7. Bulls on top, Broncos rattled, and the officiating crew trending for all the wrong reasons. And this is just the first chapter.

A clash of styles beyond the flags

Here’s what makes this matchup more than just a refereeing controversy. It’s Mountain West muscle against AAC speed. Boise State has two streaks to protect – 27 straight winning seasons and 27 consecutive bowl trips. Last year, the Broncos finished 12-2, undefeated in conference, and 5-1 on the road. They’re built on consistency. But USF is built on chaos.

The Bulls went 7-6 in 2024, tied for sixth in the American, but did it at a breakneck pace. HC Alex Golesh has made tempo his trademark, running the second-fastest offense in the nation. Now that Byrum Brown is healthy, this is a track meet waiting to break out. But the stakes go beyond X’s hot takes and box score numbers.

USF is finally moving toward the future. Since 1997, they’ve called Tampa home without ever having a true home stadium. All that changes with their $348.5 million on-campus stadium, slated to open in 2027. Until then, Raymond James will host games. One side has tradition. The other side has hunger. And right now, the Bulls hold the momentum.